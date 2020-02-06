Diocese wants high-rise next to downtown St. Peter, while heritage activists shrink

St. Peter’s Basilica Cathedral, adjacent to the Victoria Park in the inner city, may soon have a high-rise tower next to it, if the Roman Catholic diocese of London has its way.

The recently revealed development plan of the town hall of the town hall proposes to allow residential towers on land around the central park, including on the basilica. The local Catholic diocese now wants to build even more around its historic church, which raises the concerns of heritage keepers.

“We would like to see a more intensive development and see what our options are. We don’t want our hands to be tied to just one option, “said Dave Savel, director of administrative services for the diocese.

In a new staff report from the town hall that has already been referred to the staff for more research, the town hall proposed the development of the building in Basilica to two to four floors. The church hired a private planner to insist on a more intensive building and supported the return to staff for more study.

Savel refused to say how high the diocese would want to go, but said it is not unusual to see high-rise towers next to stately old churches in cities such as Chicago and Toronto.

“We can decide that we want to be tall and have three stories for use in the basilica. We don’t know for sure how much, but we didn’t want it to be limited to four stories, “Savel said.

A more intensive development would yield more money for the church and it is also a better use of the land, he said.

A view of the Saint Peter’s Basilica Cathedral in London. (File photo)

“It can generate lasting income for the cathedral and the diocese. It will help us support for many years. It is also a much better way to use the land. “

Just north of the basilica, on the same piece of land as the parish center, the town hall would allow a tower of 30 floors and the diocese supports that.

But just north of it and south of Angel Street, a 25-storey tower could be built and the church would support a larger building corresponding to the 30 floors that would be next, Savel said.

“If it’s 25 (stories), what’s the difference if it’s a little higher? We want more stepping, we want options and we don’t want our hands tied.”

But the basilica is Westminster Abbey or Notre Dame in London and it should not compete with a high-rise tower next door, said Jennifer Grainger, president of the office of Architectural Conservancy of London in Ontario.

“Whatever they build must be lower than the cathedral itself. It doesn’t seem appropriate to have something bigger, “Grainger said.

The basilica is approximately 41 meters high, equivalent to approximately 12 floors.

Grainger added: “There is no tower next to St. Peter in Rome. You could argue that this is our Westminster Abbey or Notre Dame and why it makes you dwarf and looks trivial next to a modern tower?”

She reiterated the position of her group that 20 percent of downtown is occupied by surface parking spaces, which should be home to high-rise residential towers, rather than greenery near Victoria Park.

Grainger is also worried about half a dozen towers rising through Victoria Park throwing green space into the shade and bringing thousands more people to live, drive and park at Victoria Park.

“Developers see the park as a facility,” she said, “but have they considered how many more people would bring this to the park, traffic and people?”

About who would build the towers, the diocese would like to cooperate with a builder when it can develop the site.

“It’s a challenge,” Savel said. “We need consultation with the community and parishioners and experts in the area. This is not something we are used to doing.

“It is likely that we would work with people who do this for a living.”

The Victoria Park development plan would allow towers along the western edge of the park on Richmond Street and “corridors” along the street to view the park.

It would also allow towers north of Victoria Park. There is an on-site parking lot that may house a tower and a 16-storey tower could face Richmond, while a four-storey building could face Wellington.

The houses in the north block around the park are listed in the city register of cultural heritage. The Town Hall Report recommends that employees be directed to assess those homes for heritage protection according to the Ontario Heritage Act.

The Victoria Park development plan would make the following possible: