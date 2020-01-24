Dinner can be expensive for your wallet & waistli

At this time of year, we’re still on our minds when it comes to losing some of that holiday weight. I mean, it’s hard not to get it this time of year. There’s food everywhere.

Of course, one of the dangers of growing up is finding the time to prepare the healthy meals we need. Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours a day. So we make our way or call something. I get it. It is so convenient. I don’t know if you’re anything like me, but I find it difficult to eat and eat healthy. I know there are many options, but after a long day it can be so hard to be good sometimes.

I mean I can go home and cook a healthy meal. When I’m on the go, I usually want something that I can’t do at home. Now I don’t just do it because I usually try to have healthy food on hand. It makes it difficult for me to slip. So yes, eating out can be tough for the waistline.

Now the wallet. Have you ever thought about how much you spend on food? According to a new survey, the average person spends around $ 281 a month just to eat. That’s $ 3,372 a year. In your life, that’s over $ 200,000.

So if you want to reduce your expenses and weight gain, you should limit your food trips. Unless you just have a lot more willpower than I do.

