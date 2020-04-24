Dinesh Karthik has no dispute about playing in empty stadiums

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has no interest in playing top-flight cricket in empty stadiums, as most players have “grown up” in domestic matches.

Opinions about whether the sport, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), should be left behind closed doors after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

“For us, we grew up playing domestic cricket without a crowd. So this shouldn’t be too new for us, ”Karthik said during an Instagram chat with former England medium-paced commentator Eisa Guha.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson: Good at heart, great at play!

The 34-year-old India stumper added, “It certainly looks strange. We never played IPL without fans, but we grew up playing domestic cricket where nobody saw us. ”

This pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of all sports worldwide, including the Tokyo Olympics, the largest of them.

During the chat session, Karthik talked about the tendency of cricket commentators at times to make controversial references to players.

ALSO READ |

Sachin should not be celebrating his 47th birthday

“A lot of players get hurt because of the commenters. See them talking about you as a player, not as a person. For one thing, I don’t care if they don’t talk about you.

“I remember seeing Ian Chappell’s interview. When a player approached him and asked why he was saying this about me, he said, ‘Your job is to play … My job is to talk. Stay tuned in our work

“There wasn’t much social media then, but now it is.”

. ) Dinesh Karthik IPL (T) Indian Premier League (T) Dinesh Karthik IPL (T) Kovid 19 Cricket Influence Coronavirus (T) Sports Events Resetting (T) Corona Virus Pandemic (T) Kovid-19 Pandemic (T) Virus Outbreak (T) Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (T) Coronavirus Virus, Sports (T) Sports Events (T) Coronavirus Shutdown (T) Influence on Covid 19 Sports (T) Coronavirus Influence on Sports