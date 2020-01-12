Lindsay Lohan’s mother was reportedly drunk when she was brought to her knees in a collision on Long Island, court records said on Sunday.

57-year-old Dina Lohan had alcohol in her breath, bloodshot eyes and blurred speech when a police officer found her behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 2020 and spoke to her outside of her Merrick home after a crime.

When Dina got out of the vehicle, she “fell on her feet and face to the ground,” the complaint says.

The star “Celebrity Big Brother” accused the Nassau County police that Christopher Koehle “pushed” her during the incident at 7:25 p.m. Saturday says in the complaint.

Dina reportedly claimed to “have had a glass of wine,” but declined to do a preliminary breath test or sobriety test on site, and then refused a breath test to the police central testing department, the complaint said.

Dina was reportedly chased home by the driver of a 2011 Honda who called 911 while following her after landing at the stern of Merrick Mall, about three miles away.

The crash took place outside an outback steak house.

Dina has been charged with crime convicted of drunk driving in Long Island’s Northern State Parkway in 2014, and illegal use of a motor vehicle has deteriorated since her license was suspended in July for non-payment of state taxes.

She was also charged with four violations for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident and driving without a license and in a vehicle without an inspection sticker and with an expired license plate.

Dina spent the night in custody and pleaded not guilty during her Sunday morning trial at Hempstead Town Court.

She was released without bail until she appeared again in court on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Mark Jay Heller described her arrest as “the most unfortunate”.

“She wasn’t classified as drunk. And this is just a claim that has yet to be proven by the prosecutor, ”he added.