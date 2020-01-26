Dikembe Mutombo's son Ryan talks to Tar Heels

Ryan Mutombo, son of Naismith Hall-of-Famer Dikembe Mutombo, talks about recruitment and the UNC basketball program

Dikembe Mutombo is an eight-time NBA all-star and four-time defensive player of the year. He was an all-American third team player at the University of Georgetown in 1991 and is still known for his patented finger wave.

His son Ryan is an up-and-coming player in the 2021 recruitment class. He has worked on improving his game last season, has grown almost two centimeters and has gained about 25 pounds during that time. In this way, Mutombo has received more attention from coaches and scouts, and this will likely continue to be the case next year.

In an interview with Rivals’ recruitment analyst Dan McDonald, Mutombo spoke about the scholarship programs he currently has, the schools he is interested in, and the impact his father will have on his recruitment.

He spoke specifically about the University of North Carolina, the school that he referred to as a “dream school” as a child.

“UNC has always been like my dream school,” Mutombo told Rivals. “Of course, I know the whole story of Roy Williams and all the great players that went through there, whether they were 1-and-Dones or 4-year-olds. Many great basketball players have gone through their program. It’s like a brotherhood there and one of the best programs in the country. I know they’re fighting without Cole Anthony right now, but I know that this program has a great mind. “

Mutombo is a 6-foot-11, 215-pound center of Lovett School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is currently a 3-star prospect, ranked 203rd in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. He is number 23 among the players on his position and 16th in the state of Georgia. However, the Top247 has Mutombo at number 62 in the nation, number 10 among the centers and number 4 in the state.

He has currently received offers from Appalachian State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Richmond, and Indiana State, but has also received interest from Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Stanford, and Virginia. Mutombo has said that he doesn’t want to make a college decision until late in his senior season.

