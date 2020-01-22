Digitimes: Backlit smart keyboard for iPad Pro coming later this year, 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keys earlier

A Digitimes report suggests that the iPad Pro will be updated later this year, and with it a new smart keyboard with backlit keys.

Digitimes says Apple plans to roll out its “glossy” scissor switch keyboard on all of its products, starting with the 13-inch MacBook Pro in the first half of the year.

After several years of the unreliable and controversial butterfly mechanism, Apple has reverted to a scissor switch keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This was widely received positively, which should not be a surprise, given that the keyboard is very similar to Apple’s external Magic Keyboard.

However, the question is how long will it take for the best keyboard to spread across the Apple product line. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s most expensive laptop. The majority of Apple consumers will not benefit from the design of the scissor mechanism before touching cheaper models like the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo previously announced that Apple will update each MacBook in 2020 with the new keyboard with scissor switches. Digitimes says the 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keys will debut in the first half. We also saw Apple register a new model of MacBook with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which could most likely be the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Adding a backlight to the iPad Pro’s smart keyboard would be a nice addition of functionality and could indicate that a more extensive revision of the accessory is underway. Along with the iPad Pro 2018, Apple has radically redesigned the Apple Pencil, but the Smart Keyboard has undergone less drastic changes, mainly focused on supporting the form factor of the new iPad Pro rather than adding new features.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc [/ integrated]