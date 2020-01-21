Digital well-being is given a 30-minute break before the Wind Down mode

The Wind Down feature, which is part of the Google Digital Welfare feature, now gets a 30-minute pause option.

As we track and then curb our extensive smartphone usage, tools such as Digital Wellbeing are becoming more common on mobile and desktop. The Wind Down function is great for giving you a break from your most addictive apps.

If you didn’t know it yet, you can schedule Wind Down to start and end at selected times – such as that period just before bedtime. However, the strict nature of these schedules means that if you receive a message or check something during your pre-selected schedule, you must turn off Wind Down and then remember to turn it back on.

Although that is a bit annoying, luckily the new 30-minute break in the Wind Down mode that has been added to the latest Digital Wellbeing update gives you a little more flexibility if something is urgent – or you want a little break for whatever reason (via Android) Police).

If enabled, a new switch button appears within the notification shadow when the Wind Down mode is active. You can simply tap the “Pause 30 minutes” switch to unlock all apps that are locked during Wind Down mode.

The feature is now being rolled out to those who are already enrolled in the Digital Wellbeing beta program, although this time it appears to be done via a server-side switch. If you haven’t done that yet, it might be worth your while to sign up for the Digital Wellbeing beta version in the Google Play Store to get this 30-minute pause switch a little faster.

