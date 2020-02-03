Digital Trends Live: Super Bowl commercial

In this episode of Digital Trends Live, moderators Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner showcase the latest technical issues, including a roundup of the best Super Bowl commercials, Ubers suspension of drivers suspected of coronavirus, a possible Galaxy Z leak and autonomous submarines consist of Antarctica, bionic jellyfish and more.

We then go to the Super Bowl LIV game day broadcast, where more than 1,000 Fox Sports employees worked to deliver the first live 4K HDR broadcast.

Ujesh Desai

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager for gaming at Logitech, explains with Microsoft how gaming can be made an inclusive activity and how together with Microsoft a gaming kit for people with disabilities can be developed.

Then we can try the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro G2, a 4K Pro camera that is (almost) affordable for the prosumer.

Eric Marcotulli

Next, Eric Marcotulli, CEO of Elysium Health, explains how the company developed a genetic test to tell you how old you are.

Finally, we have some great technologies that you can’t buy yet. With us, Drew Prindle visits some of the most popular Kickstarter projects, including LastTissue, the Jollylook instant camera and the Circular Smart Ring.

