Digital Trends Live: Google suspends Xiaomi, S-Pod from Segway and more

In this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison bring you the most trending topics in technology, including Google & # 39; s suspension of Xiaomi, & # 39; disappearing & # 39; smartphone cameras & # 39; s from OnePlus, the Segway-Ninebot S-Pod, how you can keep up Good intentions and more.

We then delve deeper into the latest technology in TV & # 39; s. From the QLED from Samsung to the 8K from LG, this year's CES will bury you in TV glory.

We are then joined by Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where we complete the best technology of the week, including more TVs, A.I. and automakers who lead the way in new technology.

Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, joins us to talk about the goals and resolutions of the new year and how you can set goals well.

Jeremy Baker

Jeremy Baker, co-founder and chief technology officer of Retail Zipline, discusses how physical stores can become great again and how such stores help retailers create a better experience for both employees and customers.

And finally it's our Between the Streams segment, where we take a look at the biggest news in the field of entertainment, including the Golden Globes, Netflix & The Witcher and the shortcoming of an HBO manager at Apple TV .

