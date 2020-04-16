Digital Trends Live: Facebook Fights Misinformation, Extra

On this episode of Electronic Trends Are living, host Greg Nibler discusses the prime-trending tech topics of the working day, which include Facebook’s plans for additional updates to combat misinformation, Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, TikTok’s amped-up parental controls, how to build your personal Switch, the Respawn 110 gaming chair, and additional.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

We then just take a glimpse at how the point out of Michigan is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who discusses the efforts to preserve its men and women and companies risk-free.

Together with the wellbeing effects of the coronavirus, there is also a disruption in several source chains, producing some issues a lot more difficult to obtain than typical. We’ll acquire a seem at how the virus is influencing matters like the PlayStation 5 and Gamescom.

Jay Williams

Jay Williams, entrepreneur and ESPN individuality, joins the method to explore the quarantine, the point out of the NBA, and adapting to lifestyle at house.

We then head to the (home) box office environment with our Reel Information section, the place Erin Keeney talks about the good results of Trolls Earth Tour, NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, and other items streaming on VOD.

Editors’ Tips