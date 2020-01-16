Digital Trends Live: Bose Closes, NBC Streams, Living Concrete

In this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the most trending technical issues of the day, including the closure of Bose’s US stores, the steamy network of NBC, contact lens displays, ‘living’ concrete and more.

It is then time for our weekly Work / Life segment, where Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, leads us through self-sabotage and how we can avoid the pitfalls of stopping ourselves.

We then speak with Ben Chan, chief technology officer of BitGo, a transaction processor for institutions that supports more than 250 cryptocurrencies.

Nibler is then accompanied by Caleb Denison, editor-in-chief of Dt, who talks about the newest technologies in television, the best TV technology from CES 2020 and what waiting is worth waiting for.

Steve Laughlin, general manager of Global Consumer Industry at IBM, discusses us with a new study showing that customer values ​​now outweigh brand loyalty and how customers pay more attention to their own core values ​​than their favorite brands.

Nibler also speaks with John Harrison, global media and entertainment leader for Ernst & Young, who advises media and entertainment companies in an ever-changing industry.

Finally we go to the checkout for our Reel News segment with Winn and Erin Keeney, who discuss the upcoming films Just Mercy, Dolittle and Bad Boys For Life.

