Digital IDs make systemic bias worse

Ironically, the main reason why Ziya had applied for an ID was to secure a birth certificate for her son. She needed one to enroll him in kindergarten. But she found herself trapped in a mirror room. You cannot get a birth certificate for your son because you do not have an ID; you cannot get an ID because you do not have a birth certificate for yourself; you cannot get a birth certificate for yourself because you do not have an ID. Dejectedly, Ziya gave up.

As a result, she struggled to find work. Formal tasks require an ID. Ziya even found it difficult to clean someone’s apartment because guards demanded proof of identity before they let her into buildings. “My life wasn’t going anywhere,” said Ziya.

You would think that digital ID would be a way to prevent such situations. Get rid of commissions and paperwork; put everything online. Scan the finger of you and your child and step into the system forever. The Kenyan government says its new digital scheme “will be the only source of truth about a person’s identity.” This ‘central main population database’ will make it easier and more efficient for the agencies to provide essential services to the agencies. people who need them.

On paper this seems inclusive; the database is intended for all Kenyan citizens and foreign residents. But to get a digital ID, you need proof of your identity, something that people with discrimination often miss. And under the proposed scheme, the consequences of not having an ID will be even greater. According to a bill that the government introduced last July, a parent who does not register the birth of her child in the new database can face a year in prison. And almost all public services – registering at school, access to health care, registering for an electricity connection – would depend on owning a digital ID.

Swahili is the lingua franca among the many ethnic groups in Kenya, although ironically the Swahili people are among those who are controlled. There is a Swahili proverb, Mtoto wa nyoka ni nyoka – the child of a snake is a snake. Digital ID in Kenya would be the child of analog ID and the poison would be more deadly.

Kenya goes fast. The government scored the finger tips of 38 million people last year, about three-quarters of the population. According to the government’s own data, 10 percent of those who signed up for the new digital scheme were rejected for lack of documentation. Indicted discriminated minorities, expressing constitutional concerns. Last week the Supreme Court said that the program could not go ahead until a “comprehensive and appropriate” regulatory framework exists. The rule forces the government – and the world – to reconsider.

The government has not officially explained why it is subjecting Muslim Kenyans to special inspection, although it has done so since the 1980s. The reason that we hear the most talk of public officials is safety. Kenya has been through several terrorist attacks, including one at a university in Garissa in 2015 where armed men killed nearly 150 people. The East African group Al-Shabaab claimed that attack and several others.

But there is no evidence that screening makes Kenyans safer. The document control committees demand and the questions they ask have little or no influence on whether someone is a terrorist. On the contrary, screening is probably counterproductive. Yussuf Bashir is a senior counselor in the lawsuit against the digital ID scheme and founder of Haki na Sheria, an organization dedicated to the rights of the largest controlled group, the Somali-Kenyans. He told us: “The best way to drive someone underground, to make him susceptible to an ideology of hatred, is to refuse him papers and exclude him from society.”

.