Digital Developments Stay: COVID-19 Tracking, Hubble Turns 30

On this episode of Digital Trends Stay, host Greg Nibler digs into the top rated-trending tech stories of the working day, which include COVID-19 monitoring, Instacart’s addition of new employees, an Amazon workers’ protest, Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert, Ford’s electric powered Mustang, Hubble’s 30th anniversary, and a lot more.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Nibler then speaks with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, actor and chief govt officer of Hitrecord, on how he’s keeping innovative although remaining quarantined at household.

Kenny Lattimore

Recording artist Kenny Lattimore joins the plan to go over his existence at house during the lockdown, as effectively as receiving married ideal in advance of the quarantine begun.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, writer of Metahuman, discusses his new podcas,t Now For Tomorrow, the results of worry on the human physique, and techniques to maintain relaxed and manage stress through these unsure moments.

Following up is Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, who tells us how to balance our own self-marketing with a healthier dose of humility when looking for a marketing or a new work.

At last, there’s Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, editor at Flipoard, who wraps up this week in tech information, together with a look at new streaming products and services, Fandango shopping for Vudu, and YouTube celebrating its 15th birthday.

