Like all of his predecessors – Andrew Hore, Greg Harris and Jason Allen – he will face the familiar challenges that all Australian professional football rules face. The two largest are declining crowds and a seismic change in sports participation habits.

In addition, Doorn will also face rugby problems, including the problematic SANZAAR joint venture with four nations that will immediately collect the money to fund and cannibalize the Australian home game.

Five years ago, Australian rugby boss Bill Pulver announced a broadcasting rights contract for an expanded 18-team super rugby competition. The theory at the time was that the money stack secured by South African and European broadcasters was large enough to document the breach of credibility in the competition. The reality was less than two years later when Powder and Chairman Cameron Clyne cut 20 percent of Australia’s professional footprint (the Western Force) to save RA from bankruptcy.

Disturbingly, there is an echo of this mood in the current discussion about the future of Super Rugby. Fans, broadcasters and administrators are largely aware that a once-big competition with the South African professional teams is no longer relevant or interesting. Nevertheless, new administrators and consultants whisper “whether the dollar number is large enough …”.

Doorn has undoubtedly observed this dynamic from a distance, but from March 2, when he pulls up to the Waratah Daceyville dismountables, it will be a living breathing problem. His problem and the problem of his board.

The planned return to a 14-member round robin competition without the Sunwolves will give the competition some credibility, but its organization will have one or two fewer home games a year to collect valuable earnings.

In addition, the Waratahs, whose home stadium is a construction site in Moore Park, will only be seen five times this season in Sydney, playing one game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, one game in Lottoland and three games at Bankwest Stadium. It’s a good idea to make games for the people of Tamworth, Newcastle and Wollongong. These communities are all crying out for love from a team called NSW Waratahs.

But don’t make a mistake, the ongoing disruption caused by the stadium’s reconstruction is a major challenge to the bottom line of the organization.

All of this and more is on Doorn’s agenda, as well as the endless struggle to retain and attract new sponsors and create new sources of income.

He is well qualified for the task and, to the best of his knowledge and belief, is equipped with the skills of the staff to further unite the specialist and community arms of the organization.

His direct predecessor, Hore, helped pave the way and secure government funding to build a new center of excellence for housing the organization.

But, as any capable businessman has found out, it is not for the faint of heart if he has allowed his passion for sport to break his instinct and run a football club.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

