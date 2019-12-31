Diet tracking app & # 39; Calorie & # 39; now follows water, deducts calories burned, more

Loading...

The excellent calorie tracking app "Calory" has a welcome update with useful new features just in time for the new year. Calory is similar to other apps for logging meals such as MyFitnessPal, but with a modern design and deeper platform integration.

Calory works with Dark Mode, Siri Shortcuts and contains great apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac (my favorite Mac Catalyst app).

The concept is simple. Set your daily calorie goal like 2000 and then log your calories throughout the day to try and stay within your goal. Calory also works with HealthKit, so you can view historical data recorded in Apple Health.

With Calory, you can also track macronutrient data as an optional advanced feature. The app has been my replacement for MyFitnessPal in recent months.

Starting with version 1.5 today, the calorie tracker becomes even smarter (and catches up with some missing MFP functions).

For example, you can now view your calorie goal as a simple data log if you prefer a more detailed view than the more approachable visual standard.

With the new version you can also consider active burnt calories from your Apple Watch as part of your goal. For example, if you burn 300 calories and have 2,300 calories with a goal of 2000, this feature will know your workout and keep it in the goal.

There is also water registration and adding meals up to a week in advance – a great feature for weekly meal planning.

Here is the full change log:

Journal View – alternative layout option for the home screen – view all your data at a glance

Follow water – keep track of your water intake

If you tap the date on the main screen, a weekly calendar is displayed that allows you to switch between days

Burned calories from Apple Health can now be considered to suit your daily goal

Added possibility to log food up to 7 days in the future

Calory is available in the App Store and Mac App Store. Highly recommended set of apps if you are looking for help with diets and stay on track.

