Diesel versus gasoline engines What is the difference?

Diesel cars have a nasty reputation in the United States and it is a bit unfair. The technology is cleaner than ever and turbo-diesel engines continue to offer many advantages over comparable petrol engines. The current range of models with a diesel engine shows that it is still possible to design an efficient diesel engine without compromising on performance. We look at the differences between diesel and gasoline engines.

Diesel versus gasoline

Diesel engines, such as gasoline combustion units, are internal combustion engines (ICE). This means that fuel is mixed with air as it enters the engine and that mixture is compressed internally, in the engine's cylinders. At some point the fuel ignites (burns), drives a piston down and turns the crankshaft, which is connected to the transmission of the vehicle and finally turns the wheels. The piston then moves up into the cylinder and pushes the burned gases out of the engine and as an outlet from the outlet. This cycle is repeated several times per second.

The more cylinders an engine has, the smoother it runs and the more power it can make because the combustion events occur close together. The more cylinders an engine has, the more complex and mechanically inefficient the engine becomes. How the cylinders are configured also affects performance, vibrations and other factors. This applies to both gas and diesel engines.

Where diesel and gas engines diverge is how the fuel in the engine is ignited. In a gas engine, the air and fuel are compressed and a spark plug ignites the mixture at a critical point in the timing of the cycle. But in a diesel engine there are no spark plugs. When diesel and air are sufficiently pressed, the extreme compression generates enough heat so that the mixture ignites spontaneously. This is known as & # 39; compression ignition & # 39; and it is the basis of how a diesel engine works. When a gasoline engine has a compression ignition, we often call this "knocking," and it can ruin the engine. Diesel engines are built to take advantage of this.

The price difference

Diesel fuel, which is syrupy compared to aqueous gasoline, produces more energy per unit weight than gasoline (for example per gallon or liter). Although it often costs more than gasoline, it contains more potential energy, so less diesel is needed in terms of fuel to perform the same amount of work (in this case driving distance) as gasoline. That is why diesel cars often travel in the 1930s, 40s, or 50s – or more – depending on the engine and vehicle type. In terms of fuel comparative costs, it is a wash or a small advantage for both fuel, depending on the price difference, vehicle and driving style. But in general, the final costs for using both fuel will be almost the same over time.

Diesel owners also have another fuel option: biodiesel. Biodiesel is made from non-petroleum sources such as cooking oil or vegetable oil. The first diesel engines indeed ran on diesel oil derived from peanut oil. And while making your own gasoline at home is very complex, dangerous and unwise, it is possible to safely make your own biodiesel with ready-to-use kits.

Running your diesel vehicle on biodiesel may require some minor adjustments, especially if it's older, but it depends on several factors, including what percentage of your fuel is biodiesel, which can be mixed with regular diesel. There is a large biodiesel community online that can answer questions about the popular alt-fuel. The cost per gallon of biodiesel may also be higher than that of the pump fuel, but because you can make it yourself, it really depends on the cost of the equipment, the oil well (which can be free) and your time.

Power: horsepower versus couple

The power of gasoline and diesel engines is measured in terms of horsepower and torque. Horsepower is a measure of power, while torque is a measure of the running power of an engine on the drive line. Large amounts of both are great, but if you have a lot of horsepower with only a small torque, your vehicle will start to drive slowly. It is the torque that sets things in motion, which is why diesel engines are used in large trucks; they are great for moving heavy loads because they have so much torque. But diesel engines do not run very high, so on average they produce fewer horsepower than gas engines, which is why there are not many sports cars with diesel engines.

What car manufacturers have discovered is that drivers love torque, both in pickups and in cars. Pedal on the gas pedal and a diesel car has a strong gear. Modern diesel engines can go fast in combination with a powerful transmission. Although they do not shout at a high redline such as a gas engine, that is not a problem for most people, who prefer real power (torque), acceleration and good mileage.

Reliability

Because diesel engines use compression ignition, which can quickly ruin a gas engine, they are robustly built. And because they come from a legacy of workhorses, they are usually reliable and require little care. This translated into a tonne of weight, but with modern production methods the weight penalty for a diesel engine has been considerably reduced and the engine's weights are now generally the same as gas engines.

A diesel engine is also simpler than a gas engine, because it works without spark plugs and the associated electrical system. Now cars & SUVs & # 39; s can run on diesel and perform more on a gas engine, but with the extra fuel consumption and reliability of a diesel engine. In general, a diesel engine lasts longer than a gas engine in terms of how many miles or hours it can run before it needs major maintenance, so repair costs are lower and usually further apart for a diesel engine.

Pollution

This is one of the reasons that diesels have traditionally struggled to penetrate the new car market – especially after Dieselgate – but the technology has been overtaken and diesels are now running cleaner than ever before. This applies to large rigs, pickups and cars, although diesels can still be dirtier than cars because the fuel does not burn as cleanly as gasoline. All the black stuff that had been coming out of the exhaust gases for decades contained a lot of soot, partly caused by the burning of sulfur, which is present in diesel fuel. However, most of the sulfur has been removed from modern diesel fuel and the further filtration of diesel exhaust in some cars has even pushed it to the forefront of clean vehicles.

Many diesel cars now use a separate additive called DEF, also known as AdBlue. AdBlue is a urea-based liquid additive that is contained in a small tank on board the vehicle and is used to treat diesel exhaust to make it cleaner.

Noise

Let's face it, early diesel cars & # 39; s sound just like … trucks. It didn't matter if it had a Mercedes-Benz star on the hood and got 50 mpg, it still sounded like a small semi when you started it. But again modern technology has largely removed this complaint. The noise that is often associated with old diesels has disappeared, along with the cloud of dark smoke that appeared when the vehicle started. And from the inside with most diesel passenger vehicles, the driving experience is essentially the same as a gas-powered car. For most people, if you didn't tell them they were in a diesel-powered vehicle, they probably wouldn't know.

Which cars are available with a diesel in 2020?

The Colorado and Silverado (pictured above) models from Chevrolet are both available with turbo diesel under the hood, as well as their GMC badged twins, the Canyon and the Sierra. If you are a loyal Ford, your only option is the F-150. Ram & # 39; s 1500 is offered with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 called EcoDiesel that brings up to 32 mpg on the highway, a stunning figure for a large truck. Larger heavy models of the above brands are also available with diesel.

Diesel engines are at home in an off-roader, which is why the Jeep Wrangler is finally available with one in the United States. The Gladiator, which is closely related to the Wrangler, will be available fairly quickly with the same engine. Chevrolet & # 39; s new Tahoe and Suburban are offered with the same straight-six turbo diesel as the Silverado.

Jaguar – Land Rover is also a strong advocate of clean diesel technology. If you haven't driven diesel since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, the Range Rover Td6 leaves you completely astonished. To add context, the Range Rover with diesel engine returns 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway and 24 in a combined cycle, according to the EPA. Order the SUV with a six-cylinder petrol engine and you will see those numbers drop to 17, 23 and 19 respectively.

Finally, the Mazda CX-5 is available with a four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Note that the engine is only offered at the top-specific equipment level, starting at $ 41,000.

