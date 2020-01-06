Diesel Fadelite has a unique design with the Google Wear OS

Loading...

One of the few strong points of Wear OS is the huge variety of available hardware. Today, at CES 2020, Diesel announces a new Wear OS watch with the Diesel Fadelite, and it has one of the most unique designs we’ve seen so far.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Diesel, a part of Fossil Group, is no stranger to OS. So far, two watches have been released, including the Full Guard and Axial. With those watches Diesel went for a more industrial aesthetic, but the Fadelite has a different approach.

The Diesel Fadelite, for example, is smaller than the other smartwatches of the brand, with a case size of 43 mm. It also has something that you generally don’t see often – a transparent wristband. Not all straps are fully transparent, but more translucent in areas with color gradient, including red to black, blue to clear, black to clear and one that is completely clear.

The body of the watch itself is partially translucent with a large crown and cams that extend to connect the strap. Because the housing is made of hardshell nylon, it is also very light compared to metals. Under the hood it is the same Wear OS package as usual, with a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 512 MB RAM and NFC support.

Diesel Fadelite will be available from March 2020 at Diesel stores, online and through selected retailers. Prices start at $ 275.

More about Wear OS:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3PyII7bvWE [/ embed]