Diego Farias (former Volumes) reportedly dies at the age of 27, according to brother Gus

Diego Farias, the former volumes guitarist is said to have died. Farias left the band less than a week ago, shortly after his brother Gus, as the band detailed in a long statement on January 31.

As one of the founders of Volumes, Diego has been with the band since they started in 2009. Gus Farias acknowledged that his brothers would die on February 6 just after 5 PM ET.

No official statements have been released, but an influx of posts on social media from those who knew that Farias has emerged. Diego’s brother Gus has also shared the news that his brother would have died.

RIP TO MY BROTHER DIEGO I LOVE YOU I CAN BELIEVE I DON’T TYPE THIS.

WE TRAVEL THE WORLD TOGETHER WE LIVE THE DREAM TOGETHER I LOVE YOUR DIEGO. REST IN PARADISE LITTLE BROTHER YOU LIVE BY ME NOW. ❤️

I ALWAYS LOOK INTO THE MIRROR I SEE THE 19 STITCH LIST THAT YOU HAVE ME THANK YOU THANK YOU I WILL ALWAYS LOVE THIS LIST YOUR LITTLE BROTHER A MEMORY THAT YOU ARE ALWAYS WITH ME.

Gus Farias also posted photos on his younger brother’s Instagram.

LOVE YOU ❤️ RIP LITTLE BROTHER YOU LIVE THROUGH ME.

(Photo via Instagram) Drummer Nick Ursich from Volumes also tweeted: “This can’t be real.”

This can’t be real.

– Nick Ursich (@NickVolumes) 6 February 2020

Several others also tweeted as a reminder. Many come from those who have shared the time with Farias on tour or in some other way. One includes former Woe me singer Hance Alligood.

Very sad to hear about the death of Diego Farias. The times we toured together, he always met me with a smile and a hug. Such a talented man, and I am grateful that I knew him.

Rest In Piece, Diego.

– Hance Alligood (@hance_) 6 February 2020

Josh Smith from Northlane acknowledged his death.

Rest in power Diego, we will miss your damn man ❤️

– My name is Josh (@northlanejosh) February 6, 2020

Just as issuesDrummer Josh Manuel and their bass player Skyler Acord.

RIP Diego. Thankful for the time we spent together. Always so encouraging and friendly. Heartbroken. All my love goes out to the Volumes and Farias families ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/ILaPoYtvo4

– Josh Manuel (@JoshManuel) February 6, 2020

I’m in shock, man. RIP Diego. And all the love for @RealYungYogi, I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Such an inspiring musician and great friend.

– Skyler Acord (@ Skyduck64) February 6, 2020

Fuck, man. RIP Diego. This hurts. He was a talented musician and just a very cool guy. All my love for the boys at Volumes. pic.twitter.com/kAv0AzmmtP

– Cory lopes (@cory_lopes_) 6 February 2020

Volumes released a statement last week about their recent member changes, explaining that Gus and Diego are no longer in the band and singer Michael Barr has returned.

“As many of you now know, Gus and Diego Farias are no longer with Volumes and Michael Barr is now fully back with us. We want to give you one explanation to answer some of your questions and set the record straight, so here it is. “

They continue by explaining that Diego has not been fired or kicked out of the band. Due to his growing work as a producer, he simply lost “the desire to tour” and could no longer spend time writing with them.

With Barr back on vocals, Volumes are currently touring with Crown the empire in Southeast Asia, which started on January 25. Prior to this point, the band Rock USA played with both Diego and Gus. You can watch a video below.

The band is ready to take part in a UK / European run in March with Born Of Osiris before returning to the US for the Vengeance tour with Attila.

No official statement has yet been made. We wish the best for Diego’s family and friends in this sad time.

