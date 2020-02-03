Diddy and Pharrell accused of exploiting young black talent to form their own pockets

It should come as no surprise that black billionaires in the music industry are accused of plundering new talent to fill their wallets. But the latest issues in the identity politics industry have been cultivated to mystify the true nature of these alleged exploiters rather than supporting all black musicians trying to find their way. This week, artists Kelis and Mase – whose early success was met with a mysterious mainstream blur – finally told their truth about the exploitation they would face under two of the most successful black men in the industry, Pharrell and Diddy.

On last weekend’s Grammy, Diddy, a near-billionaire, spoke emphatically about how the artists themselves should take control of the industry. As successful producers and business people, both have become more involved in controversy over their business transactions and artistic control. In 2005, Diddy came under fire when Jadakiss complained on Hot 97 that Diddy held his publishing rights hostage (the two had resolved the issue where Diddy gave back the rights). And more recently, Pharrell lost a lawsuit on the estate of Marvin Gaye, who followed him because of the similarities between his production for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Gaye’s “Gotta Give It Up”. (Both music critics and fans are divided as to whether the Suit constitutes a dangerous precedent that punishes inspiration, or whether the obvious plagiarism evokes that once you’ve compared the songs, it’s almost impossible to hear.)

But it seems that this time the controversies are even more deeply embedded in histories both inside and outside the industry, both personally and collectively. Kelis, best known for her 2004 hit “Milkshake,” is an alternative hip-hop artist who, along with Macy Gray, was one of the first major black female talents to defy simple mainstream categorization. In a Guardian profile, Kelis told journalist Hadley Freeman that the sale of her first two albums – produced when she was a teenager by her friends Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes – was supposed to be equally split between the three. Instead, says Kelis, Pharrell and Hugo walked away with the publishing rights and they with nothing. “Yes, I signed what I was told,” Kelis admits. But because she trusted her friends, whom she met outside the industry, she said, “I was too young and too stupid to check it.” The relationship between the three soured after Kelis brought not only them, but several other producers, to work on her third album. Freeman explains:

But she has seen Pharrell. A few years ago he performed at an industry event and she was in the audience. “And he did the thing he is notorious about, which makes a nod from the stage (to someone in the audience), so it seems like there is mutual respect, while in reality …” She throws her head back and smiles . “I’m so fond of it, OK, I’m not going to shout back:” You’ve stolen all my publications! “So you nod back and everyone thinks everything is great. Like anything.”

That interaction shows exactly how wealthy black business people such as Pharrell and Diddy are able to preach about black excellence and artists who challenge business, while being accused of exploiting the young black artists they work with: they keep up appearances. When they go on stage at the Grammy’s to talk about artist control or black excellence, or nod from the stage to the friends they’ve sold out, it’s of course not to electroplate employees in their industry, but their lucrative brands. (Representatives from Diddy and Pharrell did not immediately respond to the request for comment from The Daily Beast.)

Mase is best known for his opening bars in Notorious BIG’s “Mo ‘Money Mo” issues and, much to the disappointment of hip-hop fans, left the industry to focus on religion in 1999. His issues with Diddy and the record label of Badboy are documented, but in a recent Instagram post, Mase revealed his constant struggle with the mogul (sic everywhere):

I heard your # Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and about how the artist should take back control. So I’ll be the first to take that initiative. And before we ask other ethnic groups to do us good, we must do better as black people. Especially the makers. I heard you loud and clear when you said that you are now for the artist and I answer: if you want to see change, you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your former business practices have been (deliberately) continued, (you have) the goal (completely) starved of your artist (s) and extremely unfair to the same artist who helped you to achieve that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, you still have my publication from 24 years ago that you gave me $ 20k for. That means I never want to work with you because an artist would not know after you know someone is robbing you of your name if you don’t want to comply with his horrible business model.

However, people always ask (,) what is wrong with Mase? So I would still be forced to act and not look crazy when I got peanuts and the robbery would continue.

Mase further explains that he still didn’t say anything to Diddy because he wanted to wait until he was in a strong financial position, so he didn’t seem like he was “resenting” the problem. According to Mase, “Just a few days ago,” he offered Diddy $ 2 million for the publishing rights for which Diddy paid $ 20,000, but Diddy said that Mase should match what a European bidder offered to get his publishing rights back. Otherwise, Mase will have to wait until the rights return in eight years.

In the lyrics of “Ride or Die” from his album Vol. 1998 2 … Hard Knock Life, billionaire Jay-Z jokes about Mase, “I bruise wack rap-niggas, punish them severely / especially those who get fucked for publishing / Must always be the weakest nigga in the crew / I probably make more money from your album than you. ”

Diddy and Jay-Z recently attended the pre-Grammy Roc Nation brunch together, where Kevin Hart toast to hard work and prosperity. The ‘black excellence’ label that penetrates these atmospheres serves to undermine young black artists such as Kelis and Mase, who saw their record contracts, no matter how doubtful, as a financial blessing. As these artists say, this is how many black capitalists work: use not only talent, but also vulnerability and use your own story from rags to the rich to make the story run.

To all young black artists and entrepreneurs looking up at moguls such as Diddy and Pharrell and Jay-Z, take a cue from Mase (now a consecrated minister) and watch out for false idols.

