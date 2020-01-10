Loading...

Two separate reports this week said President Donald Trump may have had the impeachment process in mind when he gave the green light to the drone strike that murdered Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military and intelligence official last week. .

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday: “Mr. Trump, after the strike, told associates that he was under pressure to deal with GOP senators that he considers major supporters in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial with General Soleimani, associates said.

The Journal does not name any of the senators in question, but follows a similar report from the New York Times on Tuesday that said the president was “pushed to take a tougher stance on Iran by certain Republican senators he needs the support now more than ever in the midst of a battle for impeachment. ”

While it seems unlikely that Republican senators will tip in favor of removal, it is possible that they may support Democrats’ arguments regarding the process, including the advisability of allowing witnesses like the former adviser to the national security, John Bolton, to testify. It is also interesting to note that the known hawk, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) appears to be the only legislator informed of the assassination before it happened. Graham told Fox News, “I was made aware of the potential operation when I was in Florida. I enjoy being put into orbit. “

For Trump’s attack on Soleimani to be legal under international law, there had to be an imminent threat against the United States from Iran. But with this new report, and Pompeo dodges the definition of imminent, it seems more and more likely that the assassination was a political calculation rather than a necessity to protect the country. If that’s true, it could possibly be another impenetrable offense committed by this president, but as the Democrats have learned, proving what was on Trump’s mind when he acted is extremely difficult and unlikely to succeed in a Senate controlled by highly partisan Republicans.