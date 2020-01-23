Did Tony Schiavone work at Starbucks? Photo credit: AEW

Tonight DDS hit AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker, the debut of Priscilla Kelly. After a questionable ending, she conducted an interview with Tony Schiavone.

The interview took place inside the ring on a cruise ship during the Chris Jericho Rock and Wrestling Cruise.

The interview continued Baker’s turn in AEW. She had worked as a baby face since her debut, but recently started talking about Champion RIHO, who Baker didn’t deserve to be the champion.

Britt Baker used the ropes to win, Tony Schiavone came in to interview them. When Schiavone mentioned it, she took the microphone from him.

She called it a giant star and asked him not to question its integrity. Baker then started an advertising campaign about what AEW Dynamite Schiavone’s meal card is because he was previously just a “shitty barista” at Starbucks.

Schiavone mouthed “what the hell” when she continued to insult him and tell the audience how beautiful she was. Jim Ross finally cut off on advertising when she spoke.

Did Tony Schiavone really work at Starbucks?

Yes, Tony Schiavone has worked at Starbucks for the past few years – although that wasn’t his only job.

Schiavone said in 2016 that he was training to be a barista at Starbucks and that it was her benefit package that convinced him to work there.

Given the cost of health insurance, this makes a lot of sense and there is nothing to be ashamed of if you are looking for good benefits.

However, Schiavone also had another, more prestigious job as a commentator for the University of Georgia sports teams and for a local Georgia Minor League baseball team.

In 2018, Schiavone spoke about his job at Starbucks.

“I mean, look, Tony Schiavone never put you off work,” he said. “I’ve always rolled up my sleeves and worked harder than everyone else, and the fact that I would work at the window at Starbucks or wipe the floor or whatever, what the hell? Why not?”

However, as the commentary on the sport grew and he was working on a new podcast, the job only lasted 15 months.

“Tony went to work for Starbucks because he always wanted to try and he had some time to do it,” said Schiavone.

AEW Dynamite will be broadcast on TNT on Wednesday evening at 8/7 a.m.