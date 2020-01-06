Did the former Silent Art Director team tease a new tranche online?

Loading...

Silent Hill is a very popular video game franchise. It is a survival horror series that is gaining popularity again in the days of the original PlayStation. Most of the fans who followed the series had justified the success of the game with the legendary Konami development team called Team Silent. After Silent Hill 4: The Room, Konami dissolved the team and gave Western development studios the opportunity to work with him on IP.

Unfortunately, the games that followed Team Silent were not well received, and it eventually resulted in the IP address becoming dormant. It looked like things had changed not too long ago with Silent Hills, a game led by Hideo Kojima, who has since split up with Konami, which resulted in the game being dropped. Now maybe a new excitement is in the works.

Masahiro Ito was the art director for Team Silent when they went through the Silent Hill series and is responsible for the monster designs. Years after the release of these original games, the developer is still very active in the Silent Hill community, answering questions that fans post on Twitter.

The developer recently sent a new tweet saying that he is now a core member of a new title. Aside from hoping that it won’t be canceled, there are many fans who hope it is the Silent Hill IP. As mentioned earlier, Masahiro Ito knows that there are many Silent Hill fans who follow his Twitter account. Since Silent Hills is canceled, the statement could be a nod to the previous project that was suspended.

Really, there is nothing left to do at the moment and the message could be from any project. While Silent Hill fans hoped Konami would return and either deliver a new IP or remake in the same style as Capcom with the Resident Evil franchise, we’ll just have to wait and see what a mysterious project it is.

I am working on a title as a core member. I hope the title will not be canceled.

– 伊藤 暢達 / Masahiro Ito (@ adsk4) January 4, 2020

Source: Twitter