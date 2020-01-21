Did The Bachelor's Victoria pursue Fuller Date Rice?

Image source: Getty / Taylor Hill / ABC

Prior to the battle for the heart of Peter Weber The Bachelor, Victoria Fuller once had a romance with country singer Chase Rice. Although Fuller and Rice are no longer together, it seems that the two will be reunited when Rice performs for Fuller and Weber in the coming episode – because nothing is more awkward than your ex who interests you and your new love, right?

Although it is still unclear when and for how long Fuller and Rice were together, Fuller tells Weber in a preview for the January 27 episode: “Chase and I went out” before he walked away and said, “I can’t do this.”

Asked for his Bachelor education He recently appeared at the CMAs, Rice said that ABC founded him. “They’ve trapped everyone. I didn’t sign up for that, “he said. “That’s my problem with it. Ultimately, they have work to do. I don’t have to be part of it.” Rice also made it very clear that he switched from Fuller, so don’t expect reconciliation. “There is no love triangle, I will tell you. Love is on their side,” he added. However, it seems that Rice and Fuller are still on good terms, because she is still following him on Instagram.

I think we should see how everything unfolds when The Bachelor broadcast next week, but until then, watch this cute 2005 commercial from Weber for Sylvan Learning Center.