Did the Academy Awards just leak the Oscars Winners?

Have the Academy Awards just leaked the Oscars 2020 winners?

The official Twitter account for the Academy Awards has just shared a “My Oscars Prediction” card showing nominees as winners. Social media users responded quickly and wondered if the image was a mistake or a misunderstanding.

Fortunately, it was not a mistake and in fact a promotion for their new Oscars prediction app where fans can choose who they think will take home the coveted trophies and share the card on their social media accounts.

“Do you see all the # Oscars predictions fans are currently sharing on Twitter? DM [direct message] us to make and share yours,” tweeted the Academy Awards. “Everyone chill, it’s a prediction app,” they retweet from another user to further clarify that it’s a prediction app and not the list of real winners.

The 2020 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Tune in to the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9 at 8:00 PM EST on ABC. Discover if one of these predictions on Sunday becomes reality!

See the tweet below.

