Did tech companies like Apple deliver on their promises in 2019?

Most major technology companies stepped in 2019 with a mountain of responsibilities on their shoulders.

Entangled in court cases and with a congress full of unrelenting questions, technical giants came to terms this year with the fact that their jobs were simply not just to build new, glossy glass plates or to figure out how to capture human emotions in virtual assistants. They will remember 2019 as a precursor to a new era – one where they could no longer escape the broader implications of their actions and products.

These organizations are no longer seen as the ones shaping our future. Instead, they are placed under the proverbial microscope and considered threats to our present because of disturbingly detrimental effects on culture, environment and politics.

So in 2019, tech companies attempted to shake that image off with new commitments and daring promises. However, it quickly became apparent that they have forgotten that the problems they have promised to tackle and resolve are sewn deep into the structure of their business and even into their existence. As the year progressed, those promises began to fall apart.

Broken promises to turn green

Last month, leading technical leaders, including Tim Cook from Apple, Sundar Pichai from Google and others, signed a renewed commitment to the Paris Agreement. "Humanity has never known a greater or more urgent threat than climate change – and we have to deal with it together. Apple will continue our work to leave the planet better than we found it and to create the tools that encourage others to do the same. do, & # 39; tweet Cook.

Yet the actions of the companies that Cook and his counterparts manage are largely in contradiction with their vows to save the earth.

BRETAGNE HOSEA-SMALL / Getty Images

That irony was fully visible a few weeks ago when Apple, Google, Amazon and other manufacturers actively promoted Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday and attracted billions of sales. These shopping races are known to be harmful to the environment. With new items that penetrate people's homes, millions of discarded electronics end up in landfills, causing toxic chemicals to end up in the soil. In addition, while e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are rushing to deliver hundreds of thousands of new orders within a few hours, more diesel trucks and aircraft are leaving packaging hubs, increasing air pollution. The production of these products themselves is a carbon-intensive process. Although Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from automaker Rivian, they are unlikely to be fully deployed for less than ten years.

Especially this year, the Cyber ​​Week sale worldwide was faced with a setback. Protests broke out against consumerism in the United States, Europe and other countries. Unfortunately for the technology companies it went on as usual. In Paris, dozens gathered outside the French headquarters of Amazon and blocked various shopping and logistics centers in the city. Amazon said in a statement to the BBC that "it respected the right to protest but did not agree with the actions of these individuals."

A disturbing pattern

Apple spent much of the year lobbying against the Right to Repair legislation that would allow consumers to easily and economically repair their broken devices instead of leaving no other option than buying new ones. Earlier this year, an Apple lobbyist managed to postpone the bill because of what seemed frightening, and told members of the California State Assembly privacy and consumer protection committee that the iPhones batteries could explode if consumers tried to get them replaced with third party services.

The iPhone maker also makes it harder for everyone to disassemble and assemble its products. It even went so far as to limit the functions of his phones when owners exchanged a defective part for a genuine Apple replacement through third-party repair programs.

i fix it

Personally, when the SSD of my MacBook Pro died a few months ago, I was told by the Apple service representative that I had to replace the entire motherboard, which costs me almost as much as a new computer. Fortunately I did research online and discovered that it was possible to keep the laptop alive via an external SSD – and that is exactly what I did.

Google also blocks ads from third-party repair programs, including trusted names such as iFixit, arguing that third parties can provide misleading technical support.

Apple prides itself on how it now uses recycled components in a handful of its latest products such as the MacBook Air. But those efforts hardly offset the impact that new Apple devices have on the environment. The company, like most others, also has a trade-in program, but that only provides Apple Store credit or a discount on an Apple product. In the meantime, the amount of waste Apple sends to landfills continues to increase.

What's more, real wireless earphones – which have been furious lately – like the Apple AirPods are almost impossible to repair, especially since the internal parts of these devices are glued together at the factory to achieve that sleek, creaseless look. In the recoverability index of iFixit, AirPods and the Beats Powerbeats Pro (also made by Apple) received a nasty 0/10 and 1/10 rating respectively.

In 2015, Apple sent more than 13 million pounds of waste to landfills. Last year that number reached £ 36.5 million.

To realize the sustainability promises, hardware makers such as Apple and Google will also have to reconsider their annual launch strategies. Releasing a new phone or laptop every year, sometimes without significant improvements, but always with a major marketing effort to convince users to upgrade is not in line with their alleged green goals.

CEO Jeff Bezos promised that by 2040 Amazon will be carbon neutral. But the truth is that the time frame is simply not acceptable, because there is an emergency on earth. Reports say that the world is nowhere near to prevent global warming, and companies such as Amazon are among the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

Don't pay their way

Technical companies are continuously exploiting legal loopholes to pay less taxes. A recent report claimed that over the past decade they have successfully avoided paying a total of $ 100 billion in taxes. The study found Amazon to be the worst offender and discovered that the e-commerce company was paying only $ 3.4 billion this decade, despite sales of $ 960.5 billion. That brings the effective tax rate from Amazon to around 12.7%, while the nominal tax rate in the United States was 35%.

When Bezos announced a donation of $ 98.5 million (0.09% of income) to various non-profit organizations supporting the homeless population, British Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn proclaimed him and "just asked his taxes to pay".

Benefit from your personal information

Another topic that these technology companies raved about in 2019 was data privacy.

"Consumers should not tolerate another year from companies that irresponsibly collect huge user profiles, data leaks that seem to get out of hand, and the disappearing ability to control our own digital lives." Apple & # 39; s Cook wrote a Time on-ed.

Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg outlined his vision for a privacy-oriented future and a social network. Pichai of Google said in a New York Times: "We have the responsibility to lead. And we do this in the same spirit as always, by offering products that make privacy possible for everyone."

The White House

But those words began to fall as the year unfolded. Facebook suffered about a dozen data breaches and was at the center of a security scandal every other week. In April, a leak compromised the Facebook data of more than 540 million users. In September telephone numbers of 419 million users were found on an unsecured server. These mistakes have cost the tech giant billions in the past year.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission fined $ 5 billion – the largest ever imposed on a company for violating user privacy – on Facebook for unlawful corruption of millions of data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In addition, the social network had to pay an additional $ 100 million for making misleading statements.

It was revealed in August that human contractors were secretly listening to private conversations from voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Skype calls and more. When they were called up, companies made it optional or stopped the practice altogether. But their credibility had already been considerably damaged because none of them, including the self-proclaimed pro-privacy Apple, had informed its users in advance.

Despite explicitly saying that this is not on different occasions, Apple was also recently found collecting location data from iPhones, even when the owner had disabled the setting. It also accepts more than $ 10 billion from Google, which it often snoops around for all the data it collects, in exchange for setting Google as the default search engine on Safari.

Google also rolled out a number of new security features in 2019. In particular, it started giving users the option to set their data to self-destruct mode. But the shortest duration that you can configure is three months and experts say that by that time, Google's algorithms would have already collected and processed your data, making it mostly useless for users.

Political concerns

In addition, the dividing lines between politics and technology continued to blur as the US got ready for the 2020 presidential election – and no company was more interested in the Senate than Facebook. The social network played a central role in the 2016 elections and enabled organizations to abuse their reach to influence and manipulate voters.

At the end of 2018, Zuckerburg reflected in a long post about his company's last year and claimed that "they have fundamentally changed their DNA to focus more on preventing damage in all our services."

But that seems to be hardly the case today. Facebook continues to overlook and undermine the impact of its platform on societies around the world. Unlike Twitter, the company also refuses to check political advertisements so that everyone can easily push propaganda and incorrect information.

As actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen put it in his recent speech: "Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach."

Those are just the big ones. There are many other examples of the largest companies in Silicon Valley that do not live up to its lofty rhetoric.

Google, "which doubled its commitment to be a representative, just and respectful workplace," still doubled hard against unions and rally organizers. Recently, the search engine giant fired four employees who protested against the company that does business with US customs and border protection. The National Labor Relations Board is now investigating Google following the shootings.

Amazon signed the following statement in August: “Invest in our employees. This starts with fair compensation and offering important benefits. But only a few weeks later, the e-commerce company reduced the medical benefits for hundreds of part-time Whole Foods employees.

This year marked itself as a period of major change for several of these companies. Apple broke up with its renowned head of design, Jony Ive. Zuckerburg spent more time in Washington than the Facebook headquarters in California. Google faced the inevitable when the founders sat down in the back and handed the rain to Pichai.

2019 has set the tone for how technology companies will be perceived in the coming decade. Their breakthroughs are not celebrated, but examined. They oversee the most powerful communication channels of our generation and each of their actions will have much bigger ripples than before. The question is whether they are able to look beyond their stock values ​​to deliver on the promises?

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

