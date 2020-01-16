Did Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev leave a grim clue about Putin's last punch?

On Tuesday, during a celebration of the Russian Orthodox New Year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chose a dark message, whose sarcasm left his audience nervous. But then Medvedev probably knew what Wednesday would bring – the resignation of his entire government – and the public did not do it.

Prime Minister Read long story on National Television of Anton Chekhov, “A Night at the Cemetery”, which ironically suggests that celebrating the coming of the New Year is a stupid pursuit, unworthy of a properly functioning mind , because “each year to come is as bad as the previous one”, and the new year will necessarily be worse. Instead of celebrating the New Year, Chekhov wrote – and Medvedev read – that we should suffer, cry and try to Every new year brings you closer to death, makes you poorer, your bald spots bigger and your wife older, he said.

Medvedev’s bitter greetings provoked awkward laughter and sparse applause from confused Russian bureaucrats in the studio audience, most of whom remained stone-faced. The Prime Minister seemed nervous and almost dropped his papers at the end of the speech.

On Wednesday, day broke and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual State of the Nation address, proposed a constitutional revision. It is supposed to be designed to strengthen the powers of parliament and cabinet, but is more likely to aim to give Putin, 67, a firm grip on the country for many years, if not decades, to come .

A few hours later, Medvedev submitted his resignation, and his entire cabinet also submitted theirs. And while some of them may remain, Medvedev, who has already served a term as deputy president of Putin, will move to a previously nonexistent post.

Putin offered the Prime Minister’s slot to Mikhail Mishustin, the head of Russian tax services, who has been described as “the taxman of the future”, digitally acquiring receipts for each transaction in Russia within 90 seconds.

It is unclear whether Mishustin will be a placeholder technocrat or take on other responsibilities currently known to Putin. But in his annual speech, Putin expressed the need to identify all people with current or former dual nationality and foreign assets, eliminating them from government service. Mishustin could become an instrument in such a reshuffle of the ruling elites of Russia, who are perceived as unpatriotic by keeping residences or bank accounts abroad. The extra pressure will also give Putin additional leverage over them.

In the past, Putin and Medvedev have choreographed moves that have allowed Putin to stay in charge under different headings, switching places to bypass time limits.

This time, Medvedev will assume a new post of vice-president of the Security Council, and all current ministers will remain in office until a new government is appointed.

Meanwhile, Chechnya’s leader in the unstable region of North Caucasus Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, declared himself “temporarily incapacitated”, relegating his functions to the current Prime Minister of Chechnya, Muslim Khuchiyev .

Putin’s radical changes are widely interpreted as aimed at weakening his successor, reshaping Russia’s power structure to create additional opportunities for Putin’s continued control over the government, even after his fourth presidential term ends in 2024 .

Putin has proposed amending the Russian constitution to expand the powers of the legislative branch and invest additional powers in the Business Council, leading to speculation Putin is considering his return to the head of a newly empowered parliament after l expiration of his current presidential term.

The Russian state media has skilfully avoided commenting on the likely intention of the Russian president to carve out a new position. Instead, the Kremlin-controlled media chose to focus on the promised subsidies to families with young children, designed to deal with the demographic crisis in Russia by increasing the birth rate, and the general statement that Putin has, so to speak, made Russia even bigger.

“The Russian leader – who has been in power for 20 years – has created new places for his continued rule in future capacities yet to be revealed.”

In the Russian state television program The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, the host proclaimed: “The greatness of the country is undoubtedly linked to the name of Putin”. Soloviev argued that the Russian president “had restored respect” for their country in the world.

Her position was taken up by the Vice-President of the State Duma, Irina Yarovaya, who pontificated that Putin, having achieved his foreign policy and national security objectives, could now move onto his national agenda. Yarovaya said, “We remember the [US President Barack Obama] ‘s 2014 statements – very recently – that Russia is a regional power of minor importance. We remember it all. We remember how the sanctions started. We remember that we were not invited to the G8. And today, there is a line of world leaders who are just waiting to speak to our president over the phone… ”

Sanctions began and Russia was uninvited after seizing and annexing the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula in 2014, then instigated and encouraged a separatist war in eastern Ukraine. They were intensified after Russia’s blatant interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Russian state media also highlights Putin’s promises of socio-economic generosity and his prediction that “the Russian economy will grow faster than the world average in 2021”. Over the past decade, the Russian leader has vainly promised that Russia will become the fifth largest economy in the world in 2024. It is currently ranked 11th in the world with less GDP than California.

President Putin’s current growth forecast is much more modest. It is still not realistic, but such promises had to be made, as the lowering of living standards in Russia has caused political unrest and mass protests.

Without providing direct answers as to his own plans, the Russian leader – who has now been in power for 20 years – has created new places for his continued rule in future capacities yet to be revealed.

In the midst of all the uncertainty, it should perhaps not surprise us that Medvedev was reading Chekhov’s story about a blind drunk official who stumbles out of a New Year’s celebration to get lost in a cemetery – then discovers in the morning that he was entirely elsewhere.

