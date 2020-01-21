Aaron Hernandez was brought to trial in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Photo credit: Investigation Discovery / YouTube

Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

Aaron Hernandez was a somewhat productive end to the New England Patriots before his athletic career came to a standstill when he was arrested for murder in 2013. He was convicted of killing his friend Odin Llyod, a semi-professional football player with the Bostonians, bandits.

It may seem strange that an NFL star who had just signed a $ 40 million contract was friends with a landscape gardener who had to cycle to soccer training and sometimes couldn’t afford his own jersey. However, the men had got to know each other through the women in their lives; Llyod was with Shaneah Jenkins, sister of Hernandez’s fiance, Shayanna Jenkins.

The two men loved soccer and had a similar background. Both had grown up in a harsh neighborhood and had had difficult childhood days. Hernandez occasionally lent his Chevy Suburban to Llyod. Lloyd was proud of his friendship with the NFL star, which would show off his bandit teammates and sister.

Take part in these True Crime discussions on our forum!

In summer 2013, after spending the evening with Hernandez, Llyod was shot in an industrial park about a mile from Hernandez’s home. 24 later, the police were able to connect the soccer player’s car to the crime scene and Hernández was arrested. He was immediately charged with murder.

Two other Hernandez employees were arrested at the same time, Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz were charged with murder. They were brought to trial separately from Hernandez and sentenced to four to seven years in prison.

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He maintained his innocence until his death in April 2017 when he hanged himself in his cell with a bed sheet.

A clear motive was never found. A more recent theory says that Llyod mocked Hernandez about his sexuality the night of his death. Hernandez is said to have been gay in prison.

After his death, it was found that Hernandez suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy due to constant head beatings. Medical experts have said that this could have influenced and explained his behavior.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIlM6QfF0mo [/ embed]

Check out Aaron Hernadez: An ID murder puzzle at 9 / 8c on Investigation Discovery.