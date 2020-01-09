Did Meghan Markle's fashion point to the exit of the royal family?

Loading...

Given that royal fans (not to mention a blind-sided Buckingham Palace) are still swaying over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement that they will step down from their leadership positions in the monarchy, how are things going for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ?

As part of this week’s “Royal Roundtable”, we break up the drama revolving around the most important news from Harry and Meghan – and discuss the fate of their royal wardrobe, which has grown tremendously over the past year.

When Markle became Duchess for the first time in 2018, she kept stepping out in brand new designers from labels like Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta and was sometimes criticized for its expensive taste.

But since last summer, according to royal expert Emma Forbes, the Duchess has “almost gone to the high street” and has looked for cheaper brands like J.Crew, Aritzia and Massimo Dutti.

She has also increasingly opted to recycle old favorites instead of debuting something new – which apparently anticipates her and Prince Harry’s decision to break financial ties to the monarchy and earn their own income.

Below is a look at Markle’s development from designer duchess to barrier-free style star:

