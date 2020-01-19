Did Meghan Markle's closet point out her Megxit plans?

Meghan Markle may have planned Megxit before she was officially married. According to reports, she stores a complete wardrobe with her favorite clothes in Canada.

It was always assumed that the 38-year-old TV star “Suits” would live permanently in the UK with Prince Harry after her royal wedding in May 2018. She became Duchess of Sussex and moved to a renovated royal house, Frogmore Cottage, courtesy of the Queen.

But before Markle moved to the UK, he stored selected items of clothing in Toronto – and, according to “ET Canada”, has already delivered them to their makeshift home in Vancouver, citing a first-hand source.

The package contains a number of items from her time on “suits” that she has worn since returning to the Great White North but has never worn in Blighty, said “ET”.

These include a $ 1,350 cream-colored “Bea” cable knit sweater from The Row and a Barbour “Epler” parka she wore last week during a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver.

Other items in the closet include a black cashmere hat and another parka from Soia & Kyo.

“There is also the question of whether Meghan has always intended to return to North America in any capacity.” Jamie Samhan, the online editor of ET Canada, wrote and mentioned rumors that the couple had been planning the Megxit “for some time”.

“Maybe they always thought about being Canadian,” Samhan speculated.

“ET,” said Buckingham Palace, not responding to requests for comment.