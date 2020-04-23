Did Mario Tabraue of Tiger King inspire?

The stories out Tiger King keep getting mad, and we need to chat about Mario Tabraue’s assertion that he was the inspiration for it Scarface. The former drug dealer claims to have inspired the famous movie character – but is he telling the truth? We look at the evidence to try to find out how many of his claims are true.

Tabraue, the founder of Miami’s Zoological Wildlife Foundation, makes a sincere claim in the docuseries, saying, “sometimes they say I’m the prototype for Scarface,” aka Al Pacino’s famous character in the 1983 film of the same name. Clips from the film are off with Tabraue’s story, likely to highlight the connections between the two. Although the clips paint a clear image, the reality is probably a lot more complicated than that.

Although the 1983 Scarface is the one that has become a defining part of film history, it is actually a remake of an older film, which was made way back in 1932, so the general premise existed long before Tabraue. That being said, though, the 1983 version included elements of the drug mafia world in Miami in the 1980s, and Tabraue was certainly part of that. In 1981, the FBI even attacked a mob in search of Tabraue, who at this point was one of the most notorious mobsters in Miami. Knowing that the filmmakers specifically looked to the drug addicts in Miami for inspiration, it is not all that difficult to believe that they would have elevated elements from Tabraue’s life for their central character.

It is the details that truly support Tabraue’s assertion of the “real” Scarface. The filmmakers gave their gangster character Tony Montana (aka “Scarface”) a snap of collecting exotic animals on his palatial estate, which was quite a part of Tabraue’s life at the height of his power. A brutal chainsaw attack in the film also appears to take inspiration from a similar murder of an informant on Tabraue’s property in the 1980s, according to Screen Rant. IN The New York Times article on the abolition of Tabraue’s drug ring told some of the details of the murder, which mirrors from afar Scarface. Eventually, Tabraue was sentenced to 100 years in prison, but served only 12 after becoming an informant himself.

For now, Tabraue seems to have kept his act clean, running the ZWF with a focus on real concern for his animals, but he also seems quite proud of the possibility that he inspired one of the most famous movie gangsters of all time.