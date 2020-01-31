Did Jony Ive jump or was he pushed?

Apple in the Enterprise: a strategic guide

Fast: is Apple a company for consumer products or a company for business machines? Neither.

Apple is a platform company whose products are platform extensions: iCloud, iTunes, App Store, Genius Bars, etc. Product design is important, but is subordinate to the entire Apple ecosystem for customer acquisition and retention.

That’s why I don’t care if someone has a better camera than my iPhone X, or a cheaper fitness tracker than my Apple Watch. It is Apple’s platform and promise of privacy and user-friendly services that keep me informed.

That’s why Apple didn’t need Jony Ive for the past five years.

Form follows wha?

Form-following function is the modernist design credit. All too often Jony turned that upside down, giving the function shape.

The most obvious flop was the Mac Pro trashcan. I defended it as a concept, but in the end it looked beyond function as the overheated graphics cards and the inability to upgrade to more powerful processors proved.

But the relentless pursuit of Mr. Ive been to thinner and lighter objects put him on a collision course with how people actually use Apple’s products. The somewhat thinner butterfly keyboard provided reliability for style.

The Apple Watch 18-carat gold “Edition” model was a passion project from Jony Ive. But why would we put products with a lifespan of 5 years in golden cases? The most expensive watch case is now ceramic, not gold, and costs much less than $ 10,000.

So we have seen Apple take a different course on a number of Ive initiatives. iPhones have become thicker for a better battery life. The butterfly keyboard is on its way. The trash can has been replaced by an extremely extensible design.

Aesthetics are still important, but companies such as Samsung can also design beautiful and functional products. Design is no longer the distinguishing factor it once was.

Industrial design is partly art and partly engineering. Sometimes Apple goes too hard on art and loses sight of technology. But what’s more surprising is that senior executives forgot what Apple used to know about the professional market, or ignored the long battery life that customers were looking for.

Executive suite calculus

It is clear that Mr. I’ve been traveling for a few years. I suspect that for most of the past five years, he was mainly making design choices for Apple’s $ 5B space ship headquarters, rather than the daily industrial design. The decision to build new Pro machines meant a decisive rejection of his aesthetic and design leadership.

But he was the face of Apple as a progressive company, which probably made an amicable exit more important than most exec rooms. Compare the fast exit of Scott Forstall after the fiasco of iOS 6 / Maps with the much softer exit of Mr. Ive.

Take the storage bits

Jony Ive leaves Apple as a very rich man, with an estimated value of $ 500 million or more, and is probably the world’s richest and most famous designer. He can do what he wants and will probably make a choice from the best design tasks in the world.

But make no mistake. Mr. Ive was pushed out the door. Apple has changed. Although design remains an essential part of the company’s appeal, they have moved to a higher level that competitors like Google, Samsung and Microsoft can only dream of.

At that platform level, the physical products take a back seat in the total ecosystem. An obsessive focus on thinner, lighter and more elegant products is no longer the decisive function it once was.

Reactions welcome of course.