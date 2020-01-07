Loading...

Well, it looks like Joker had the last laugh. After a series of nominations and two victories (including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix) at the Golden Globes, DC Philips-inspired drama by Todd Philips has garnered an incredible 11 baftas nominations and is the hot choice for the Oscar nominations (and subsequent awards) when announced at the end of January.

A few months ago, I was thinking about whether Joker could finally have the momentum to break the curse of popular superhero films that didn’t quite make it to the big awards ceremonies, and it clearly did. A perfect alchemical mix of guild voting, public opinion and the film’s financial success have come together to form Joker The Chosen One – the comic film that one is only too happy to see due to its artistic quality.

The only problem is that Joker doesn’t mean that it looks like an Oscar-worthy film (especially like a couple of Martin Scorsese films). Joker … is fine. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​pretty good at it. However, the success of the awards so far shows that the bodies that vote on these ceremonies and their nominations prefer style rather than substance.

When I first heard about Joker’s grainy, basic attitude towards Batman’s greatest enemy, I was intrigued. Here they hoped for a street-level version of an extravagant character and followed in the footsteps of other films that were about reserved superhero stories (especially James Mangold’s Wolverine film Logan). I was cautiously optimistic.

But the finished film was a bit underwhelming. Joker as a film basically asks the question, “What if Batman’s strange clown villain happened in a realistic world?” And then just stop. There really isn’t much more than that. It contradicts some mental health and male estrangement ideas, but is superficial and vaguely opportunistic and doesn’t seem to have much nuance to say, “Hey, look what we did “

When Saturday Night Live played a joker parody in which David Harbor portrayed the sensational genesis of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, it landed so well in part because it ran at the same depth as Joker. It said “Look, imagine this strange and colorful character with a rough retelling” – and that’s really the whole idea. That is all that Joker does. It’s filmed like Scorsese and Riffs on the King of Comedy, but never comes close to the impact of the work it mimics. It is a cover version of a few different things that are perfectly held together by a dedicated appearance by his star. It is not a masterpiece.

Well, I’m not saying that Joker is necessarily less deep than the average Marvel movie. Most of them are about quasi-military heroes who start believing in themselves, telling good jokes, and defeating a disposable villain. But it definitely has no greater depth just because cinematography uses slippery colors and has less visual effects.

There are probably a lot of superhero films full of CGI frills – including Black Panther and Logan – that have more to say about the world than Joker, but that didn’t get the same recognition in leading awards because they look and feel like a body Film these voters don’t like.

In the meantime, Joker feels like a kind of film that ticks enough award-winning boxes – transformative lead with weight loss and methodical action, a certain palette and a certain film style – to overcome the comic book background. It’s just a shame that it has nothing to say.

At the moment, Joker is likely to be the first superhero film in years to have a plausible chance of the glory of the awards, and this may be a good thing for the genre as a whole, even if it means that we have to keep up with copycat films about the troubled childhoods of Penguin and Man-Bat in a few years.

I just can’t help wishing that this success would lead to a comic book with a bit more success – and that’s no joke.