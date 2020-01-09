Did Iran accidentally shoot down a flight amid tensions with the United States? Here's what we know

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Just hours after Iranian ballistic missile strikes hit American-occupied bases in Iraq, Iranian surface-to-air missile systems on alert – presumably in anticipation of potential American retaliation – are suspected of having accidentally targeted a passenger plane leaving Tehran airport late Wednesday morning, killing everyone on board.

One day after the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 outside Tehran, the capital of Iran, killing 176 people on board, Newsweek reported Thursday morning that the plane had been shot down by an anti-missile – Iranian air.

The plane collapsed moments after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport and was allegedly hit by a Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile, Newsweek reported, citing “a Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence official and Iraqi intelligence. The two American sources, who were not allowed to comment publicly, said the fatal missile strike was an accident.

The plane’s collapse – and the deaths of everyone on board – was suspected of being caused by active Iranian anti-aircraft systems in anticipation of possible American retribution for the Iranian missile, according to Newsweek reporting. The Iranian missile barrage, which took place just hours before takeoff from flight PS752 from Tehran, was a retaliatory attack after an American drone strike authorized by President Donald Trump targeted and killed the guard’s general. the Iranian revolution, Qassem Soleimani.

According to a review of satellite data, the UIA flight had been “in the air for two minutes after the departure from Tehran when the thermal signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a American official. An explosion near the plane was detected and the plane appeared to be on fire, according to Reuters.

Witnesses said the plane was in flames while still in the air and turned back to Imam Khomeini International Airport before crashing into a fireball about 16 km northeast is from the city of Shahedshahr, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

The flight was to Kiev, Ukraine, and is believed to have been fueled.

“Given the experience of the crew, the probability of error is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance, “said Ukrainian International Airlines in a statement Wednesday afternoon, expressing confidence that the crew error did not cause the accident. The three pilots flying the plane had a combined experience of over 30,000 hours on the Boeing 737, the UIA said, and the plane had just undergone scheduled maintenance on January 6.

The airline said 167 passengers and 9 crew members were on board.

US officials shared information about the surface-to-air attack with Canada, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

The majority of the passengers were Iranians and 138 travelers – many of them returning from vacation – had to make a connecting flight from Kiev to Canada, CBC reported. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko reported that 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (including 9 crew members), 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 Britons were among the dead. dead, according to the CBC.