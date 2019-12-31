Did Honda's CEO say that electric vehicles don't make sense? Not exactly

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Honda boss Takahiro Hachigo says there is no future for electric vehicles. Or maybe not. Hachigo recently stated that it did not see a "dramatic increase in demand for battery vehicles". Much of the confusion stems from analysis / commentary from other media that responded to a recent interview conducted by Automotive News Europe. In the worst case, Hachigo seems to be honest that the demand for fully electric vehicles is currently declining. This honest assessment discourages EV-enthusiastic journalists who reject a manager who is not a full cheerleader for battery-powered electric vehicles.

Tesla has shown that there is a market for pure electric vehicles, not only for hybrids, but also for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). Similarly, two decades ago, Toyota showed that there is a hybrid market that runs a mile or two on battery power, the rest of the time on gasoline (but still making impressive mpg gains). Their dominant products sucked oxygen out of the market for a decade or more.

What Honda boss Hachiago really said

Here are the key points from an interview by Hachigo with the publishers of Automotive News Europe, Jamie Butters and Hans Greimel, about a translator:

Q (ANE): Honda wants two-thirds of its worldwide sales to be generated by electric vehicles by 2030. What is your path to electrification when the demand for hybrids and electric vehicles is still undeveloped?

A (Hachiago): I believe that hybrid vehicles will play a crucial role. The goal is not the electrification itself, but the improvement of fuel efficiency. And we believe that hybrid vehicles are the way to comply with different environmental regulations.

Q: What about fully electric vehicles?

ON: Are there really customers who really want them? I am not so sure as there are many infrastructure and hardware problems. I do not believe that the demand for battery vehicles will increase dramatically, and I believe that this situation applies worldwide. There are different regulations in different countries and we have to adhere to them. R&D must therefore continue. But I don't think it will become mainstream soon.

What we hear from Honda's boss is what you expect from a pragmatic automaker: a simple assessment of the current market situation. Unlike other CEOs, he didn't complain that governments have to draw a large charging infrastructure first.

What we hear from some of our colleagues chasing EVs is the unbelief that Honda couldn't manage the program. From Elektrek ("Honda boss says the demand for electric vehicles will not increase dramatically"):

The automotive industry operates on two completely separate livelihoods. Readers of this website know the overwhelming signs that electric vehicles are approaching a turning point and the last breaths of internal combustion. Let's call that reality. And then there's Honda driver Takahiro Hachigo, who includes Toyota (and others) executives. In their alternative universe, the inevitability of a purely electrical future has not been proven. Nobody wants them.

… Almost four decades ago, Honda introduced the first engine technology that met the US Clean Air Act standards without a catalytic converter. In 1999 the Honda Insight was the first hybrid. But that's an old story. Today, the company continues to rely on 20-year technology and not on innovations for the new electrical age. … At the same time, the latest statements from Hachigo are completely out of date. The imperative of global climate change is too urgent for minimal compliance and CES feast for the eyes.

And from Jalopnik ("Ghostly Specter from Honda's CEO is still not convinced that electric cars are one thing"):

Here comes Honda boss Takahiro Hachigo, who rose from the dead in 2019 to go among us – a year in which Tesla sold more than 255,000 cars (worldwide) – to tell us that he still doesn't is certain about this whole electric car. to expose yourself as not a man but as the spirit of a bygone era.

Honda is also designing a modular electric car platform that they hope will be ready by 2025. Does that count as "anytime soon"? Probably not on the automaker's schedule, which means there is still plenty of time for more CEOs to die and rise from the dead. Before Honda completes its EV platform for a future, you don't think this will happen.

The EV market is good (for Tesla)

Car manufacturers have to follow many rules: impact protection, safety equipment, emissions. You also have to make money for the shareholders. And stay in business. Tesla currently dominates battery electric vehicle sales and controls 80 percent (182,000) of the 228,000 all-electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2018, or 1.0 percent of all U.S. sales. What is left is table waste. Chevy has 8 percent of the EV market (0.1 percent of all vehicles sold), Nissan has 6 percent of the EVs (0.1 percent of all sales). For everyone else, round to 0.0 percent unless you enter two decimal places.

Honda sold 948 Clarity BEVs in 2018. That's a small number: one in 1,500 Hondas sold, one in 18,000 cars (all brands) sold in 2018. Clarify consists of three vehicles: a fuel cell car that converts hydrogen into electricity BEV (the Sub-1000 sales) and a plug-in hybrid. Together they made up 20,000 Clarity sales, but practically all of them were PHEVs. Honda marketed the Clarity BEV as a comfortable family car (think Accord with batteries instead of gasoline). However, with a combined EPA range of 150 kilometers, selling a car was a challenge. Honda will start with the fuel cell and PHEV in 2020, but not with the Clarity EV.

Critics mock PHEVs as uninteresting in the long run, and they are probably right. To the. The. Long. Term. But in the United States with its longer distances than in Europe they make sense. You can drive to and from work alone by car if you are thinking of reloading at home. And then you go where you want on the weekend, mostly with petrol. Battery technology is now improving by around 20 percent a year. In four to five years, a 100-mile Clarity BEV could be a 200-mile Clarity. (And, okay, a 250-mile Tesla could be a 500-mile Tesla.) So Honda could be low until 2025, then join the fight again and not miss out on a lot of EV sales in the U.S. In Europe, the company could face regulatory pressure to act earlier.

Honda electrification roadmap

Honda will launch an electric city car called the Honda E in spring 2020. At 157 inches, it is small for the US market. During the summer, Honda announced to investors and the media that a special EV platform was being developed for medium-sized and large sedans and SUVs. The first vehicles will come onto the market in 2025. During this period, some media critics have been upset about Honda.

Honda currently has these alternative vehicles in the United States:

Honda Accord Hybrid, 48 mpg city / 46 mpg freeway, this from what measures as a full-size car.

Third generation Honda Insight compact hybrid, 48 MPG City / 46 MPG Highway

Honda Clarity PHEV, BEV, hydrogen fuel cell until 2019.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid is scheduled to target the Toyota RAV4 in early 2020.

Honda seems to intercept the glide path to vehicles with higher efficiency and emission-free exhaust. Europe in particular is driving automakers to cleaner and more efficient vehicles. Honda will start selling the retro-style Honda e in Europe next year, with a target of at least 10,000 units a year, possibly more. The Honda e, a minicar, will enable Honda to meet the EU's 2020 and 2021 CO2 targets without paying fines.

While we live on the same planet and (more or less) breathe the same air, Europe is in greater shock when Russia or the Middle East restrict access to oil – the US can always "drill, drill, drill" (according to Sarah Palin) – and Europe is also more concerned about clean air. US concerns about fuel consumption and clean air depend heavily on who will be in the White House in 2021. The United States is currently supporting the development and extraction of aggressive oil sources.

Read it now: