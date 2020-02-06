Did he just reveal that Kailyn has another boy?

Chris Lopez talks about Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy. Photo credit: @ kaillowry / Instagram

Chris Lopez is the MTV puzzle. He is Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend and Lux ​​Russell’s father, but he’s also the one who refuses to film for Teen Mom 2.

While Lopez has been in Kailyn’s life for several years, the fans know surprisingly little about him. Kailyn doesn’t want to talk about him because she respects his decision to stay out of the spotlight.

But Chris has an Instagram profile and recently he posted a few things that people wonder what’s going on.

Chris Lopez posts a message about feelings and relationships

After Kailyn announced that she was pregnant again, Chris wrote a message that seemed to be going to his unborn child.

It was not so much the quote itself that was interesting, but rather its additional message. He added “Young King” and a blue heart, which could indicate that Kailyn has another boy.

Lowry has not yet confirmed what she has.

Chris Lopez posted a cryptic message on Instagram. Photo credit: @ chrisxlopezz / Instagram

He also posted another quote about going on. The quote explained that just because he continues, he doesn’t love the person, but more that he doesn’t hurt.

Chris also wrote that he wished the person all the luck in the world, even if it meant that he was not part of it.

Chris Lopez seems to be talking about Kailyn in his Instagram story. Photo credit: @ chrisxlopezz / Instagram

Lopez didn’t reveal whether it was Kailyn or someone we don’t know. It could also be a song or text that describes how he feels.

When it comes to Kailyn, it sounds like he’s taking a step back, even though a son and a child are on the way.

Chris Lopez had a warrant for his arrest

An arrest warrant against Chris was issued in mid-January. He was accused of violating a protective order against Kailyn. Details were not provided, but fans of the Teen Mom series quickly suspected that he was violent against them.

At the time, fans did not know that she was pregnant with his child. As a result, it didn’t take long for rumors to emerge that he was violent with her.

Kailyn has recently spoken about Chris allegedly being abusive. At the time, she defended him and said that people shouldn’t talk about things they don’t know or don’t understand.

It was clear that she was defending him and making sure that people didn’t make him look bad.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.