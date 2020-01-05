Did BYU Cougars' decade of independence advance, maintain or hinder football?

Loading...

Has a decade of independence helped BYU football progress, stayed the same or slowed it down?

The answer is as questionable as the personalities who approach the question.

In terms of wins and losses, 2017 was the only loser, but there have been many chances of having 10-win seasons. With national rankings, the program could not appear, stay or end as often as it did in the polls before independence.

If you look at the exhibit, one of the main reasons for leaving the West Mountain, the past decade has been a home run. Take a look at the revenue, and estimates reveal that it is a treasure chest beyond what any MWC or other program than Power Five could achieve. Recruitment has stagnated or taken a step back if you join the star rating.

If you look at the number of BYU fans who gather in their thousands in Tennessee, Washington D.C., Michigan, Texas, Washington, Arizona, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Massachusetts and Florida, independence has been a huge success.

“It is difficult for fans who expect 10 or 11 wins per season, but the reality is that these are the best years. A more normal year would be seven or eight as a successful season with these schedules. – BYUtv analyst Blaine Fowler, on BYU programming as a freelance

“The planning component of the past decade of independence has been a huge challenge,” said BYUtv analyst Blaine Fowler. “When it started, it was very difficult. The timetables were downloaded in advance, then missed at the end of the year. It took a while for this to work, as the football schedules are set up in advance.

“But what you saw in 2019 is the goal of independence, to spread the games that interest fans. ESPN has been huge in this process.” Next year, if you look at the BYU schedule, it’s almost too aggressive with games with Stanford, Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Boise State and Houston in addition to Utah State.

“It is a schedule by which six or seven wins would be considered successful. It’s the reality of playing and traveling to places like BYU is doing now, ”said Fowler. “It is difficult for fans who expect 10 or 11 wins per season, but the reality is that these are the best years. A more normal year would be seven or eight as a successful season with these schedules. ”

BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall calls a referee as BYU and Texas play on Saturday September 6, 2014 in Austin, Texas. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The last decade can be cut in half in terms of two different coaches. Change the administration mid-term and there will be impacts. And there were. Bronco Mendenhall, hired in 2005, was at the end of his first career head coach job when he left BYU for Virginia with 99 wins in 10 years (99-43).

Kalani Sitake was hired in December 2015, and it was his first job as a head coach – making recruiting, strength and conditioning decisions and building a winning culture. Such a change can be and has been a driver of momentum and learning curve. He’s 27-25 in four seasons and is criticized for losing to Toledo, South Florida, and finishing 2019 with losses in San Diego and Hawaii after victories over USC ranked teams and Boise State earlier in the season.

The continuing trend of the Mendenhall and Sitake teams to lose against their Utah rival is a trend that has not reversed over the decade.

One thing that has changed is an increase in coach salaries during the last round of assistant hires in 2018. This is progress.

Recruitment, the driving force behind university football, took its turn during the decade. Mendenhall has seen changes in admissions. During Sitake’s five seasons, he saw even more drastic admission changes. BYU has switched to a development approach over the past three years, a strategy that relies on recruits playing at an optimal level as juniors and seniors, but sometimes, like 2018 and 2019, has aligned many first graders year. This comes from a program that uses a six to seven year cycle of sign and graduate due to missionary service.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) chats with Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake as they celebrate the 49-23 victory over Hawaii at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday October 13 2018.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In Sitake’s first year, he changed the strength program to lift himself daily and gain weight and strength to meet the rigors of playing in the P5 team. The gain would come with higher classes and a target of 2021 as optimal. It was somewhat derailed this year when three freshmen and a sophomore were forced to play on the line, and after the loss of Ty’Son Williams, he was replaced by three freshmen and a second year student at the post of RB. This scenario would repeat itself in linebacker and corner positions.

“Look at quarterback Zach Wilson. He played half a season last year as a rookie in one of the most important positions on the team. He then underwent surgery and missed the off-season and this year missed six weeks due to a broken thumb. In reality, he just finished his first season of playing time, “said Fowler.

We could decompose all aspects of the decade, from recruiting, programming and increasing coach salaries, until the arrival of most Mountain West in BYU programming again, after avoiding the Cougars to leave the league in 2010. You would have good copy oars to pay.

But the numbers that really stand out are those that fulfill the main goal of independence, to broadcast BYU on TVs and to broadcast the program across the country to its fans.

According to BYU’s sports news service, over the past nine seasons, the Cougars have played 86 games on the ABC / ESPN networks, an average of 9.6 per year. Since 2011, 74% of BYU games have been watched nationally, ranking the Cougars 17th in the country and 3rd in the West behind USC and Stanford.

In the first eight seasons of the original ESPN-BYU contract (2011-18), the average TV audience for ABC / ESPN games with P5 versus P5 teams was 1.6 million, while the average audience for BYU games against opponents P5 was 1.9. million.

In 2019, BYU’s regular season average audience on ABC / ESPN was 2.2 million playing P5 teams, while the overall school average in all games was impressive 1.4 million.

BYU has more wins (18) against Power Five schools than any other non-P5 school in the past decade with seven over Pac-12, three over SEC and Big Ten and ACC and two against Big 12, both iconic Texas.

Over the past decade, BYU teams have become a traveling spectacle from coast to coast. No one I can think of travels across that number of time zones in the same season, unless it’s an NFL team.

Over the decade, BYU:

Faced with teams from 32 states.

Played in nine NFL stadiums and two MLB ballparks.

Played or scheduled 53 different FBS teams from 12 conferences, including 19 teams east of the Mississippi River.

Planned 11 of 12 teams in the Pac-12 since independence.

I’ve been to nine bowl games in 10 years (only the decade was better in the 1980s with the 10).

The five bowl wins match the 1980s for the highest number of BYU wins in a decade.

The 5-4 bowl record marks the first time BYU has completed a decade with a winning bowl record.

Only Notre Dame and BYU are considered by ACC, SEC and Big Ten as a P5 level opponent for football programming purposes.

USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (29) is attacked by a gang by BYU in Provo on Saturday September 14, 2019.Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During this decade, BYU beat six ranked teams, two in the 2019 season. These victories were won against Texas (15), Texas (25), Boise State (20), Wisconsin (6), Boise State (14) and USC (24).

BYU’s home assistance over the past decade has been 58,557, ranking it 29th nationally. Although it is under capacity, ticket prices are higher than in 2010 and the nationwide trend is attendance numbers taking a hit.

BYU’s average attendance ranks No. 4 in the West behind USC, Washington and UCLA. It is a tribute to BYU fans, who have been patient and loyal through sometimes horrible independence calendars.

At the end of the line?

The decade of independence was a mixed bag. It has its silver liners, but there is certainly room for improvement in terms of victories, recruitment, ranking and sustained momentum by eliminating inconsistencies.