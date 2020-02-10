Once upon a time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt held many memorable acceptance speeches during the 2020 season, leaving many wondering if he had hired a speech writer in secret.

No. The best supporting actor Oscar winner assured journalists who were behind the scenes in the press room for the Academy Awards that the prose was all his.

“Historically, I’ve always been very careful with speeches, such as making me nervous,” Pitt admitted. “So, this round, I thought [I would] do some real work in it and try to feel at ease, and this is the result. [But] I certainly write them.”

Don’t get him wrong. Pitt said, “I have some very, very funny friends who helped me with some laughter.” But if these comments will work, he added, they must “come from the heart.”

Pitt’s Oscar acceptance speech also had a different tone than his previous speeches, including jokes about it Hollywood writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s rumored foot fetish and that he would have shared the raft with costar Leonardo DiCaprio if he had been in the film huge.

This time he became political and referred to the hearings with Donald Trump accusations, who said that “they told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week”.

He explained the change of tone behind the scenes. “I’m just really disappointed with this week,” Pitt told journalists. “I think if gaming is doing the right thing, it’s a sad day, and I don’t think we should let it slip. And I mean that very seriously.”

Pitt also referred to some other special people when he accepted his Oscar, including costar Mike Moh, who played Bruce Lee in the film; director of photography Robert Richardson; and Robert Garcia.

“Robert Garcia is a dear, dear old friend of mine. He is a team star and I strongly trust him. And he is a good guy,” Pitt explained to journalists.

So what’s next for the Oscar winner, who also won an Oscar as producer of the best photo winner of 2014 12 years of slave?

“I think it’s time to go away and, you know, start making things again,” he said backstage.