Dickerson to Marlins ... Changes for jaguars, brown? ... the crows extend to Peters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hot Button is a function that works 24 hours a day and covers anything in the field of sports. We are here to give you everything that is fashionable: news, highlights, shots, everything but hot meals, whether local, national or international. Better yet, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and safe sports stories for work.

So, let's go! Come on!

📌 DICKERSON GETS MIAMI GLOVE

Saturday 12/28: The former left fielder of Pirates Gold Glove Corey Dickerson He is scheduled to sign a two-year, 17.5 million contract with the Marlins, pending a physical exam:

#Marlins and Corey Dickerson agree on a $ 17.5M deal for 2 years, pending a physicist @JonHeyman @Feinsand 1st. The #Marlins are likely to finish fifth again in the Eastern Division of the National League, but they have added useful veterans and some young pitchers are coming. Working to improve / stop being a punching bag.

– Joel Sherman (@ Joelsherman1) December 28, 2019

Dickerson, 30, won a Golden Glove for the Pirates in 2018. Former general manager Neil Huntington traded Dickerson to the Phillies on the deadline last season for $ 250,000 in international slot money and a player to be named later. Dickerson fought the injuries to start the 2019 season, but cut .315 / .373 / .551 for the Pirates in 40 games before the exchange. It is safe to say that it was worth a little more than that. – Beto

CLEVELAND, JACKSONVILLE RUMORS

Saturday 12/28: It's that time of year, folks, when the NFL training and personal rumors run rampant. Case in point: there was a report that the Jaguars coach Doug Marrone Team officials informed him that he would be relieved of his training duties after Sunday's game …

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be fired after Sunday's game against the Colts, according to sources. Jaguars will begin the search for a new head coach.

– Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 28, 2019

… which was immediately refuted by the team:

Statement by Jim Woodcock, spokesman for #Jaguars owner Shad Khan: "Reports that Doug Marrone will be fired after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes the training and staff, mid week next week. "

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Then, of course, there is this speculation regarding the Browns of his former vice president of player staff. Michael Lombardi …

Rumor: The Cleveland Browns plan to make "radical changes" this offseason, according to Michael Lombardi of the theathletichq.

There have been conflicting reports on the occupational safety of HC Freddie Kitchens, but … https://t.co/ajDXDorKt8 – ProFootballChase ™ ️ (@pfootballchase) December 28, 2019

… along with some unhappy players:

#Browns 1st round TE David Njoku is not sure he will come back if Freddie Kitchens is: & # 39; It's a hard pill to swallow & # 39; https://t.co/NckG9W32i9

– Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 28, 2019

Buckle up, it will be a wild journey throughout the league starting Sunday. – Beto

PETERS SIGN FOR THREE YEARS

Saturday 12/28: It seems that the Steelers' offense will have to deal with a tougher Ravens defense to advance. CB Marcus Peters agreed to a three-year extension for $ 42 million with Baltimore, it was announced on Saturday:

Ravens and CB Marcus Peters agree to a contract extension for 3 years and $ 42 million. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/CrP5OJy5EJ

– NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

Solid agreement for the Crows. A tough defense will continue to be a hallmark of the AFC North. – Beto

HAYTON DESIGNS THE RUSSIAN HIMNO

Saturday 12/28: Barrett hayton, The Canadian captain in the World Youth Championship, was the only Canadian who did not take off his helmet during the Russian anthem after his game today. The Russian players were clearly upset, then they rejected Hayton during the handshake line. –Taylor

Barrett Hayton did not take off his helmet for the Russian anthem and the Russian players were not happy with that 😬 pic.twitter.com/thv5tCj82F

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

LAFRENIERE INJURED

Saturday 12/28: Alexis Lafrenière, the alleged general selection number 1 in the NHL 2020 Draft, suffered an injury while playing for Canada in the World Youth Championship. – Taylor

Alexis Lafrenière falls after a terrifying collision with the Russian goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/S5hLEHdk9P

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

Lafrenière receives help from the ice and receives applause from Canadian fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/nb0bZAdfAZ

– TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2019

MARINO A QB OF ALL TIME

Friday, 12/27: Central Catholic, Pitt and the NFL legend Dan Marino It was announced Friday as one of the 10 quarterbacks selected for the all-time NFL 100 team. He joined the list by Tom brady, Peyton Manning, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, John elway, Brett Favre, Roger Staubachand other natives of western Pennsylvania Joe Montana Y Johnny Unitas.

Undoubtedly, an impressive list, although in social networks there are complaints about the inclusions of Baugh and Graham at the expense of other quarterbacks of the recent harvest, particularly Drew Brees – No. 1 of all time in yards and touchdowns, No. 3 in percentage of completion, although Baugh and Graham were revolutionaries in the position in a career-oriented league. Friday's announcement and presentation on NFL Network was the last of the series. The entire team of 100 players can be reviewed. here.

Was Brees snubbed or someone else? Does anyone on the list not deserve in your opinion? – Beto

LANDESKOG POINTS A BEAUTY

Friday, 12/27: Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog He did his best Mario Lemieux imitation, arriving with speed in the middle, dividing the defense and offering a spectacular finish:

DIVIDE THE D AND GO IN THE AIR.

That is amazing, @ GabeLandeskog92. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uFiBcfrc7n – NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2019

Landeskog's eight-week-old daughter attended her first game. It will be fun to see him when he grows up, you know, just to prove that Dad wasn't inventing everything. – Beto

The best male athlete of Kawi AP

Friday, 12/27: The Associated Press Announced Friday that the L.A. Clippers Kawhi Leonard is his 2019 Male Athlete of the Year. Leonard was not recognized for his work in Los Angeles, but for his MVP performance for the Toronto Raptors, as he led the franchise to his first NBA title Steph curry and the Golden State Warriors in June. Gymnast Simone Biles It was announced Thursday as the female athlete of the year AP. Leonard is only the fifth NBA player to receive the award, joining Curry, Larry birdand three times recipients Michael Jordan Y Lebron James. Good choice or did someone else deserve it? – Beto

PITT OUTLASTS EMU IN DETROIT

Thursday, 12/26: Attack player Kenny Pickett hit receiver Taysir Mack – who made a tremendous capture with one hand while he was stopped – in a 25-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining in the game to give the Panthers (8-5) a 34-30 victory over eastern Michigan (6-7) in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, delivering Pat Narduzzi the first bowl victory of his term in Pitt and the first of the program since 2013.

Pickett had a great game, completing 27 of 39 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, which led to a very defamed Pitt offense at 457 total yards. Each one was necessary since Pitt was tied or followed the entire game until Mack's touchdown. The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and moved the ball much better after the offensive coordinator. Mark whipple moved to an accelerated offensive. Pitt's generally strong defense had trouble containing the senior quarterback of the EMU Mike Glass III, who was responsible for 394 of the 438 total yards of the Eagles, including three total scores (two passes, one on the ground).

However, Glass III's university career ended in infamy, as he was ejected with 10 seconds remaining for hitting the Panthers defenders. Cam Bright Y Paris Ford After an incomplete. Kevin McGill, Senior and defensive EMU, was expelled earlier in the game for spitting out a Panthers player. Although the Panthers struggled to defeat a last-place MAC team that was selected for this bowl game due to its proximity to Detroit for ticket sales, it is still a bowl victory for the program and gives the athletic director Heather Lyke brag about your old school.

• Pitt senior receiver Maurice Ffrench he finished his university career in a big way, breaking Larry FitzgeraldThe program record of 92 receptions in one season. Ffrench had 12 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown to end the season with 96 catches.

• Ffrench had a 96-yard touchdown to catch and run to set the Quick Lane Bowl record, and is the fourth longest touchdown pass in the history of the bowl.

• First year broker Vincent Davis He led the Panthers in 15 races for 69 yards. • Pitt's defense registered only two catches, but is currently tied with SMU and Ohio State with 51 in the season, the most in FBS. Ohio State will play Clemson on Saturday in the semifinal of the Fiesta Bowl playoffs.

• Superior security Damar Hamlin He finished his career in Pitt leading the team with 13 tackles in his final game and having the only rotation of the team at night with an interception at the end of the third quarter that led to a Alex Kessman field goal that tied the game 20-20.

• Narduzzi announced at the post-game press conference that Pitt will submit an application to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility for Hamlin.

What you say? A small but important step forward for the program with the victory of the bowl, or the disappointment still for the low performance season? Or both? – Beto

