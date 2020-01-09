DiCaprio is going to donate $ 3 million for natural fire fighting in Australia | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

By Canadian Press

January 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES – The Leonardo DiCaprio environmental organization is donating $ 3 million to help with natural fire aid in Australia.

DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance said in a statement on Thursday that the organization set up the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic forest fires” currently raging in the country. The Academy Award-winning actor co-chair of the organization was launched last year to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The fires scorched an area twice as large as the US state of Maryland. The fire killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 houses. The fires, fed by drought and the hottest and driest year in the country on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than typical for the annual natural fire season in Australia.

The fund will collaborate with local Australian partner organizations, including Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildlife Rescue.