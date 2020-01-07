Diane Ford, mother of Rob and Doug Ford, dies at the age of 85, says the Prime Minister's office paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Yelich said the family was grateful for the outpouring of support in recent weeks and grateful for the compassion shown by the caregivers of Ford.

Diane Ford had long been in the public sphere, with her deceased husband Doug Sr. in the legislature of Ontario in the 1990s, but she became known during the turbulent years of her youngest son as mayor of Toronto.

She was a fierce defender of Rob Ford when he fought publicly against addiction and drug abuse.

“My son breaks my heart. Really, really because he was attacked, “she said in an exclusive interview in 2013 with the local TV station CP24.

She further said that although she did not approve of his behavior, she felt that he had been treated unfairly.

“It is not acceptable behavior. He is the mayor of the city, but he now knows that better than anyone else. But you know, to err is human, but to forgive is divine and we are all wrong, but here is no forgiveness. “Forgiveness is not in the eyes of the media now,” she said.

She also told interviewers that her son had no drug problem – he had a weight problem.

Only a year later, Diane Ford was in the news again. This time, she and various family members donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Humber River Hospital, where Rob Ford then received cancer treatment.

“After having had my children here for 42 years and using emergency services … doctors have been great, and it’s our hospital,” Diane Ford said at the time.

Subsequently, in 2018, Doug Ford launched his campaign for prime minister from his mother’s house. The same house has long been the setting for the annual Ford Fest barbecue, to which the entire public is invited.

The event became a destination for members of Ford Nation, the legion of devotees who admire family politics for people.

In recent years, the audience grew too large for Ford’s back yard, so the party moved to a much larger location.

Diane Ford also saw her grandson, Michael Ford, the eldest son of her only daughter, becoming a municipal politician. He was first elected to the city council in a 2016 election, prompted by the death of his uncle Rob.

He tweeted about the death of his grandmother on Sunday evening.

“Heaven has just welcomed a very special angel through his gates tonight,” he wrote. “Words cannot describe how much I will miss you. I love you so much, Nana. “

The death of Diane Ford also led to a stream of condolences from politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’m sorry to hear about your mother’s death,” he tweeted to the prime minister. “Sophie and I are keeping you and your family in mind tonight.”

The Ontario opposition leader, Andrea Horwath, also offered her sympathy.

“The Ford family is in our hearts and minds while grieving this deep loss,” the NDP leader said in a written statement. “I hope that the family finds strength and comfort in the community, and that warm memories of Mrs. Ford can help the Ford family through this difficult time.”

Toronto Mayor, John Tory, who won the seat of Doug Ford in the 2014 municipal elections, expressed his condolences on behalf of the city.

“During the 25 years that I have known her, Mrs. Diane Ford was so clearly the matriarch of the Ford family and that is why I know they will miss her so much,” he said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 5, 2020.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press