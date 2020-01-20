Diana's boys: how William heals the flaw before Harry's move

After heartbreaking honest farewell speech from Harry revealing his “ great sadness ” to leave the only life he had ever known, Michelle Davies traces the gap between the brothers and how their once unbreakable bond is slowly resolves

There was a pretty revealing omission in the joint statement released by Buckingham Palace a week ago to dismiss reports that William’s bullying behavior was the trigger for the Megxit. The blunt statement says that he and Harry “care so much about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful” – but he has clearly stopped saying that they care one of the other. In fact, the statement made no attempt to claim that their relationship was even the most acceptable. So, as discussions continued between the courtiers to eliminate the next steps for Harry and Meghan after their resignation as senior royals, the gap between them seemed wider than ever.

The woman factor

However, according to the latest reports, the two brothers had secret talks over the past week to resolve their differences, realizing that it was “now or never” with Harry’s impending move to Canada on the verge of thousands of kilometers between them. A newspaper even claimed that Kate and Meghan were involved in the peace negotiations, a sure sign that the Fab Four are repairing the fractures that forced them to separate their two courts when Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace to move to Frogmore. “It was revolutionary in terms of safeguarding their bond as brothers and was totally motivated by them,” said a source.

Family is most important

For their extended family, it will be a great relief to see the brothers trying to reconcile their differences. Their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, once said that “family is the most important thing in the world” and she would no doubt be appalled at the fallout between her sons.

Breakup rumors started to surface shortly after Harry and Meghan’s wedding in April 2018, but it wasn’t until his TV interview with Tom Bradby after their trip to South Africa in September of the year Harry confirmed that there were indeed problems between him and William, who at 37 is two years older.

“Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it is undergoing … things are happening,” said Harry, when Bradby asked him about his relationship with William. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment,” he added. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Fan the flaw

Of course, two brothers with different personalities and temperaments who do not get along are far from an anomaly. Families fall all the time. But there was something inexplicably sad in the breakdown of the princes’ previously close relationship after what they endured with the death of their mother.

Harry’s surprisingly unguarded interview with Bradby unleashed an avalanche of stories that fueled the rift, including repeated claims that he was upset William did not do enough to welcome Meghan into the royal fold and the had even advised against marrying her. This week it was alleged that they had even rowed before playing the Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire in July of last year – the same event that Meghan was first photographed in public for times with newborn Archie, alongside Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Apparently, that was the distance between the families now that the cousins ​​only met once. With Archie still in Canada with Meghan, this situation will not have changed even if William and Harry talk to each other again.

Bad blood

Sources close to William later told The Times that he thought he and Harry were “separate entities” and “I spent my arm around my brother all of our lives but I can’t do this anymore.” So far, there is no confirmation of who took the first step to cure the removal, but our money is on William, as the latest comments from Harry and Meghan’s camp have once again alluded to “ bad blood ” in the royal family, with an anonymous friend of their quoted by People magazine saying: “If relations had been better, things would have been different”.

Uncle’s intervention

Their father, Prince Charles, is undoubtedly most relieved that his sons have found a way to overcome the frustrations they obviously had between them. He appreciates firsthand how difficult life can be when you don’t get along with your brother, because he and Andrew have never seen each other.

To prevent this from happening again, he could do much worse than asking for help from his son’s uncle – Diana’s brother – Earl Spencer, whom Harry is particularly close to. At his funeral in 1997, the earl’s eulogy included a promise to protect William and Harry from the same fate as he did when he described Diana as “the most hunted person in the modern era”. “We will not allow them to suffer from the anxiety that regularly leads you to despair,” he said. Since it is they who trigger the anxiety of the other rather than external forces, it would be worth keeping it in abbreviated dialing.

Wiping out Diana’s hopes

After all, his sister would no doubt have done her best to reverse the estrangement. She once said that it was her goal for “my boys to understand people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress and their hopes and dreams.” What a relief for their families that they seem to finally appreciate some others.