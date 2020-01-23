Diamond couple says the key to happiness is friendship when they celebrate 60 years together

A couple who are celebrating their wedding day with diamonds said the secret of their happiness is to maintain a solid friendship.

Patricia and James Hayward are celebrating their 60th birthday today before celebrating with their family on Friday night.

Patricia and James Hayward celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who are now 82 and 83 years old, met for the first time in Wakefield Rollerskating Hall, where it was love at first sight.

Mr. Hayward said: “I was pretty good at ice skating, myself and some of my friends.

“My wife was in the middle with another girl and I thought I’d better save her.

“And I’ve saved her since then.”

The couple married in Normanton Parish Church in January 1960 before having a reception at the Liberal Working Men’s Club.

Mr. Hayward served in the Royal Artillery for 10 years. During that time, the couple were lucky enough to travel the world, including the Middle East, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

They later returned to Normanton, and Ms. Hayward started working at Bell Lighting, where she ran a warehouse and worked for more than 30 years before retiring at the age of 73.

In the meantime, Mr. Hayward had an abundance of careers, including time as a miner and scaffolding engineer.

Since then they have taken in the sons Martin, Paul and Darren as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ms. Hayward said they were thrilled to have such a large family, many of whom still live nearby.

“It wasn’t actually the plan,” she said. “So it happened, we are very happy.

“We are all very close.”

And the secret of a happy marriage?

“Just be good friends,” she said. “We are always good friends.”