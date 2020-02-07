Diamond and Silk Tonight on Newsmax TVs ‘Newsmax Now’

Diamond and Silk – the super-sparkling political activists and popular bloggers known for their unwavering support from President Donald Trump – will make a special appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Newsmax Now” tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET. (The program will air again at 9:00 p.m. ET)

The duo is interviewed by Newsmax Now anchor John Bachman about the Senate’s acquittal of the commander-in-chief, Nancy Pelosi’s speech-ripping scandal, the state of the 2020 presidential election, and other recent Washington, DC issues.

Biological sisters Diamond and Silk emerged as an explosive political force in 2015 when they began to express their views on media bias, political gossip, and repetitive political tactics that Americans are tired of being subjected to.

The native people of North Carolina quickly became a national sensation with their “Chit Chat Live Show”. They threw political correctness out the window and spoke their thoughts straight from the heart.

Four years ago, Diamond and Silk became rabid Republicans. They began to stumble into Trump’s primary and general election, launched a “Women United 4 Trump” campaign and led the “Ditch and Switch” movement, which has reportedly caused tens of thousands of voters to swap parties.

Now Diamond and Silk, the social media superstars, have 1.6 million fans on their Facebook page, more than 700,000 followers on Twitter and more than 220,000 followers on Instagram.

They are also known for their playful tongue twisters and poems.

“We will not do a nose dive, we will stay at 45 so that we can continue to do WIN WIN WIN,” the playful couple trumpeted recently.

“Promise made, promise kept. We have a president that the American people approve and accept. “

Don’t miss Newsmax’s exclusive chat with Diamond and Silk, which takes place this evening at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Newsmax TV, America’s fastest growing cable network.

Important: See Newsmax TV, which is now broadcast on cable television in 70 million households DirecTV CH. 349, Dish Network CH. 216 Xfinity CH. 1115 Spectrum, U-verse CH. 1220FiOS CH. 615, Optimal CH. 102 Cox cable, Suddenlink CH. 102 or Find More cable systems – click here.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,