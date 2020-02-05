Diagrams is a new Mac app that allows you to easily create structured flowcharts

Typically, a flowchart is used to illustrate the stages of a process, the decisions to be made in a project, or the organization of your workflow. Although it is possible to create diagrams in vector software, they are not exactly suitable for this purpose.

With this in mind, developer Lukas Kubanek and his team developed Diagrams, a simple but powerful Mac app that makes it easy to create flowcharts.

The Charts app is extremely easy to use, so you don’t have to spend time understanding how the app works. Once you’ve opened it, all you have to do is choose which elements you want to add to the canvas.

The app offers some pre-defined shapes that make everything easier, like rectangles (with and without rounded corners), ovals and diamonds. They are available in four colors: blue, green, yellow, and red. You can double-click shapes to describe them and define different types of arrows to complete the flowchart.

Whether you are a software developer who models an architecture, a business consultant who outlines business processes, or a project manager who describes a customer journey, you will benefit from having the right tool at hand in your desktop environment.

Users can easily navigate the app interface using gestures on the trackpad and keyboard shortcuts in the touch bar. When you’re done, the chart can be exported to a PDF or PNG image in high resolution.

The Diagrams app is available in the Mac App Store for $ 19.99 at a special price for a limited time. After that, the app will cost $ 29.99, but it is a one-time purchase without a subscription. A Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or newer is required.

