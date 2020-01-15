Di Pietro acted resolutely, but Kurz's tenure raises questions

It is questionable whether Di Pietro acted more resolutely than ever when Victory’s German boss Marco Kurz converted just 13 league games into a two-year contract.

But the fact that Kurz, who was appointed just over six months ago, worked so badly also raises questions about Victory’s recruitment process.

On paper, he looked like he was ticking a lot of boxes: he had done well in Adelaide, knew the local landscape, and was already in the country, not nearly as expensive as getting someone from Europe.

But he never looked like he’d fit.

The German, said Di Pietro, was dismissed because of the team’s poor results and performances.

There was also unrest about his training regime – players often had injuries while preparing to play – and, according to a Victory employee, he often seemed distant and separate.

Di Pietro admitted that Kurz’s appointment had been a mistake and said the club would learn from all of the experience.

“You have to be honest. We will take our time in the future and look at what we have done in this current process,” he said.

“You can never make every appointment right. The strategy doesn’t change, but appointments sometimes don’t work.

“Time will be on our side this time.”

It’s easy to argue that this dismissal was a jerky reaction born of desperation to change to kick off Victory’s threshing season.

But Di Pietro’s statement on Wednesday suggested that Kurz was lucky enough to last as long as he did.

Kurz’s teams played in a clumsy, defensive style that didn’t delight fans, and while he didn’t admit that the latter was a factor in Victory’s lower viewership this season, this fact has to go beyond the opinion of its board members and colleagues to have.

“It was a decision that was not made lightly, but was based on the welfare of our club. Given our past achievements and results, it is now time to act,” said Di Pietro.

“It was by no means a hasty decision … it is based on facts.

“It’s about performance and results, and they didn’t live up to our expectations. They see what you think could improve for the rest of the season, and we thought a change would do that.”

Victory expectations are always high, as Di Pietro made clear.

“We need results. This is Australia’s elite football competition. We believe in the team we have, we believe in the coaching and support staff we have here. It was about whether we could improve. “

“We are certainly not happy with where we are … our members expect an entertaining football brand, and that will bring us the results we want … when we play football that challenges our opponents.”

