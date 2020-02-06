DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tells Tucker Carlson New York residents will pay for state sanctuary

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf revealed to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening that DHS immediately suspended several Trusted Traveler programs – including Global Entry – for all residents of New York State, claiming the move was a response to the recent passage of the state of the so-called green light law.

During Wolf’s interview about his primetime Fox News program, Carlson described the law of New York – which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – as a “massive security threat to the rest of the country,” because these are government IDs indicates’ people here illegally. “

In the meantime, Wolf noted that, in addition to providing IDs to “illegal aliens,” he was deeply concerned that the Green Light Law prohibited the state’s DMVs from sharing criminal records with immigration and customs enforcement and customs and border protection.

Wolf continued to insist that the DMV data were absolutely necessary for national security and customs, and noted that Global Entry and other TTPs need the information to assess which people are “low risk”.

“I would say that today we have sent a letter to New York stating that, because they have taken these measures, they are no longer eligible to participate in these Trusted Traveler programs,” said the acting DHS chief and the Fox host confirmed that the move would affect anyone in New York.

“They cannot enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler programs that offer Custom and Border Protection because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet those program requirements,” he continued. “We have to do our job.”

“Of course. And good for you,” Carlson said. “It’s just that that will be a shock to many New Yorkers, but I fully support that.” Mr. Secretary, thank you. “

New Yorkers who are no longer eligible for these Trusted Traveler programs will not be able to benefit from accelerated processing upon arrival in the United States from international destinations. New York commercial truck drivers leaving or entering the US will also be affected, resulting in longer processing times. TSA PreCheck, however, is a TTP that was not included in the order.

The move by DHS comes one day after the President used his State of the Union address to focus on New York sanction laws, specifically blaming them for the death of an older woman.

“Just 29 days ago a criminal alien was freed by the Sanctuary City of New York charged with the brutal rape and murder of a 92-year-old woman,” the president cried in his speech on Tuesday evening. “The murderer was previously arrested for mistreatment, but he was released under New York Sanctuary administration. If the city had honored the ICE detention request, his victim would still be alive today. “

It makes perfect sense for Carlson to give Carlson exclusive information about Homeland Security’s latest immigration policy, given the extreme rhetoric of the Fox host during the Trump era. Carlson has been faced with a persistent backlash from the advertiser since he claimed in December 2018 that immigrants make America “poorer and more dirty.” dirty and dirty “by litter” left almost exclusively by immigrants, “comments condemned by the Potomac Conservancy.

.