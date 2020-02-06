DHS prohibits New Yorkers from using programs to quickly pass through airport security beyond state house legislation

The acting Secretary of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that New York State residents can no longer participate in certain Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry, due to provisions in the new “Green Light Law” to support undocumented immigrants. allow undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driving licenses in December while protecting applicants’ information from immigration enforcement authorities. “Today we sent a letter to New York stating that because they have taken these measures, New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler programs,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday against Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The residents of the state of New York cannot “enroll or re-enroll” for the programs “because we no longer have access to make sure they meet those program requirements, so we have to do our job,” Wolf added. Related video above: Ways to circumvent the long security lines of airports s that the Green Light Act hinders the objective of Immigration and Customs Enforcement “to protect the people of New York from imminent threats to national security and public security”, according to a copy obtained by Fox News and confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the letter. Since the law “prevents DHS from gaining access to New York DMV records to determine whether a (Trusted Traveler program) applicant or re-applicant meets the program requirements, New York residents are no longer eligible to CBP’s Trusted Travel Programs’ to be written or re-registered, adds the letter, which contains four such programs that are managed by the US Customs and Border Protection: Global Entry, which makes it easier for participants to enter the US at Customs; NEXUS, which ensures faster border crossing for qualified travelers between the US and Canada; Secure electronic network for travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), another program that ensures faster approval for qualified travelers when they arrive in the US.; And the Free And Secure Trade (FAST) program, which allows faster customs clearance for commercial shipments crossing the US border from Canada o f exceed Mexico. The letter does not mention the Transportation Security Administration’s Pre-Check program, in a seemingly focused attempt to punish New York for the law while limiting problems at airports for TSA.Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told CNN that the state would review the Department of Homeland Security directive. “This is clearly political retribution by the federal government and we are going to review our legal options,” Azzopardi said. A federal law enforcement officer told CNN that Customs and Border Protection in New York had not received an official directive from headquarters from Wednesday night. The official said the directive could come on Thursday morning and probably be an order from the Department of Homeland Security sent to CBP headquarters before being sent to CBP officials in New York. The move follows President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday during the state of the Union talking about lambastic cities protecting undocumented migrants. “Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to protect these criminal, illegal aliens,” he said. “In reception cities, local officials are ordering the police to release dangerous criminal aliens to hunt the public, rather than hand them over to ICE for safe removal.” Former acting ICE director John Sandweg told CNN that the sanctuary policy has no impact on Homeland Security fighting people for Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs. “This is simply irrational in the sense that sanctuary policies in no way affect DHS’s ability to monitor people for global entry and other trusted traveler programs,” he said. “It’s ridiculous, and it politicizes a program that’s not about politics. It’s trying to match two totally unrelated things. It’s just ridiculous,” he said, adding, “It’s the kind that the department frankly politicizes in a way that will undermine his mission. ”

The acting Secretary of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that New York State residents can no longer participate in certain Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry, due to provisions in the new “Green Light Law” to support undocumented immigrants.

The law, which came into force in December, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driving licenses and protects information from applicants against immigration enforcement authorities.

“Today we sent a letter to New York stating that because they have taken these measures, New York residents are no longer eligible to participate in these Trusted Traveler programs,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox on Wednesday News host Tucker Carlson.

New York State residents cannot “enroll or re-enroll” for the programs “because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet those program requirements, so we have to do our job,” Wolf added.

The letter states that the Green Light Act hinders the objective of Immigration and Customs Enforcement “to protect the people of New York from imminent threats to national security and public security,” according to a copy obtained by Fox News and confirmed to CNN by a well-known source with the letter.

As the “DHS law prevents access to New York DMV records to determine whether a (Trusted Traveler program) applicant or re-applicant meets the program requirements, New York residents are no longer eligible for registration or re-registration in CBP’s Trusted Travel Programs, “the letter adds.

The letter mentions four such programs that are managed by the US Customs and Border Protection: Global Entry, which means that participants arrive at customs faster upon entry; NEXUS, which ensures a faster border crossing for qualified travelers between the US and Canada; Secure electronic network for travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), another program that ensures faster approval for qualified travelers when they arrive in the US. and the Free And Secure Trade program (FAST), which allows faster clearance for commercial shipments that cross the American border from Canada or Mexico.

The letter does not mention the Transportation Security Administration’s Pre-Check program, in a seemingly targeted attempt to punish New York for law, while mitigating problems at airports for TSA.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the New York Democratic Government Andrew Cuomo, told CNN that the state would review the directive from the Department of Homeland Security.

“This is clearly political retribution by the federal government and we are going to review our legal options,” Azzopardi said.

A federal law enforcement officer told CNN that Customs and Border Protection in New York had not received an official directive from headquarters from late Wednesday night. The official said the directive could come Thursday morning and probably be a Department of Homeland Security order sent to CBP headquarters before it is sent to CBP officials in New York.

The move comes after President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday during the State of the Union to lamb cities that protect undocumented migrants.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to protect these criminal, illegal aliens,” he said. “In shrines, local officials are ordering the police to release dangerous criminal aliens to pet the public, rather than handing them over to ICE to be safely removed.”

Former acting ICE director John Sandweg told CNN that the policy of the reception center has no influence on how the Department of Homeland Security redirects people for Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs.

“This is simply irrational in the sense that the sanctuary policy in no way affects DHS’s ability to control people for global access and other trusted traveler programs,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous, and it politicizes a program that’s not about politics. It’s trying to match two totally unrelated things. It’s just ridiculous,” he said, adding, “It’s the kind that the department frankly politicizes in a way that will undermine his mission. ”

