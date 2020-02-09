DHS plans to spend $ 66 million on its first response to coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Health expects to spend up to $ 66 million in response to the coronavirus, which killed more people than SARS.

The $ 66 million sum is more than half of the infectious disease reserve fund, which provides the agency with funds to respond immediately to an outbreak.

$ 30 million is spent to evacuate more than 800 American citizens from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is said to have started, and to investigate, isolate, and quarantine them.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention will use $ 36 million to send workers to states where coronavirus cases have been confirmed and individuals quarantined.

Only 12 Americans are infected with the corona virus, which has killed more than 900 people worldwide. The number of confirmed infections in China rose to 40,171, the Chinese national health commission said on Monday.

The Trump administration said early Sunday that it was not planning to call Congress for immediate help to respond to the virus, although lawmakers argue that it is better to be overprepared.

But HHS secretary Alex Azar on Friday was too early to speak about applying for emergency funding from Congress.

“It is premature to talk about additional money needs here. There are still so many unknowns about the situation,” Azar told reporters.

