DHHS investigates possible case of coronavirus in N.C.

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health is investigating a possible infection with the newly discovered 2019 coronavirus.

The person recently traveled to China and crossed the city of Wuhan, where the eruption originated, but without visiting the fish and animal market, which was associated with many early cases.

The person arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on January 23.

The patient had mild respiratory problems and is currently in good condition. He is treated in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

The Department of Public Health organizes tests for the novel coronavirus in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A diagnosis cannot currently be confirmed.

The DHHS will update the public as soon as the CDC results are available.

“Although this person is unlikely to have been infected with the novel 2019 coronavirus, we conduct tests with caution,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, the risk of getting this virus is very low.”

The person had no close contact with anyone after getting off at the North Carolina airport and was wearing a mask at all times at the airport.

The person was taken directly to the hospital by the RDU for assessment and provision of appropriate infection prevention measures.

People who were in the RDU or in the hospital at the same time as this person are not at risk of infection.

If 2019 coronavirus infection is confirmed, DPH will work closely with the CDC and local partners to reach people who have been in close contact with the person on the airline’s flights.

Travelers to Wuhan who develop fever or breathing difficulties, including coughing and breathing difficulties, within 14 days of leaving Wuhan should contact their doctor immediately and call in advance before going to the clinic, emergency room, or emergency room to take appropriate measures can be taken to avoid exposing others.

Coronavirus 2019 tests are currently only available from CDC.

The state health laboratory in North Carolina is preparing to implement the CDC-developed test for the detection of novel corona viruses as soon as they have been distributed to state health laboratories.

Doctors can arrange tests for people with signs of infection and recent trips to affected areas or contact with an infected person through local or state health authorities.

DPH works closely with the CDC, local health partners and healthcare providers to evaluate the case and prepare for future potential cases in North Carolina.

Currently, the vast majority of cases have been diagnosed in people who live in or have traveled to Wuhan, China.

No cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in North Carolina.

So far, there are only two confirmed cases in the United States.

At this time of year, respiratory disease in people in North Carolina is most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold.

People should take precautions to protect themselves and others from these infections, including washing hands, covering the cough, avoiding facial touches, and ensuring that you have received your annual flu shot.

Further information on the new Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html