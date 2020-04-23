DHEC: 10, 161 additional deaths related to Coronavirus and SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Protection announced Thursday 161 cases of coronavirus and 10 other deaths.

DHEC said this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 4,917 and 150 deaths.

Health officials say the deaths occurred in seven seniors from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1), and three 3-year-olds from Aiken (1). , Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

PER DHEC:

State of the County with ZIP Code

DHEC-based online mapping was designed to include the most recent cases found in the COVID-19 scheme by region and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent cases that may be based on evidence stating that for every known case of COVID-19, there may be 9 patients with unexplained cases. From a business perspective, we hope to make things easier in our community.

How South Carolinians can protect themselves

Evidence is increasing for the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. This puts everyone at risk of contracting the virus or passing it on to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and reduce contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps that the public should take include: